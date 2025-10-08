Ja’Quan McMillian Quietly Etches His Name Into Broncos History
The Denver Broncos weren't expecting to draft a cornerback in the first round earlier this year, but when Texas' Jahdae Barron fell to them, he was the no-brainer decision — primarily because the was the best player available on the team's big board.
The Barron selection immediately set the Mile High City abuzz over the implications for nickel cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian entering his fourth season. Most of the offseason speculation centered around Barron supplanting McMillian in the starting lineup as if it were a matter of course.
McMillian didn't get that memo. He not only battled hard in training camp to create some serious separation between himself and the rookie, but since the regular season has rolled around, he's played very well.
There are several great aspects to McMillian's game, including a nose for the ball, which serves him well when Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph dials up a nickel blitz. That's exactly what happened late in the Broncos' massive Week 5 upset over the Philadelphia Eagles, as McMillian sacked Jalen Hurts.
That sack gave McMillian five for his career — the most by an undrafted defensive back in Broncos history.
Although McMillian is still looking for his first interception of the season, he has two forced fumbles already, one of which came on his other sack. He's also broken up a pass and has clocked 17 tackles (10 solo).
Working Barron Into the Mix
The Broncos are committed to Barron seeing the field, even if it doesn't always come at McMillian's expense. The rookie sometimes rotates in to relieve McMillian, but he's mostly used in dime situations that require more cornerbacks on the field.
Barron has appeared in all five games thus far, with one start. He's broken up two passes, recovered a fumble, and notching 10 tackles (seven solo).
However, McMillian is just to savvy and valuable to take off the field. He's physical and strong, which makes him a force in the box and on the edge in run support, and he's sticky and tenacious in coverage.
That doesn't mean that McMillian is perfect. No NFL cornerback is. But he's very reliable, and he typically saves his best ball for the key moments — when it matters most.
Undrafted out of East Carolina in 2022, McMillian made the 53-man roster out of training camp as a rookie. By 2023, he'd earned a spot as the nickel on the first-team defense, turning in an impressive campaign.
2024 wasn't perhaps as kind to McMillian, but he still showed his value, breaking up 10 passes, picking one off, forcing a fumble, and notching one sack. As soon as Joseph arrived as defensive coordinator in 2023, with Sean Payton, McMillian's stock skyrocketed. He's a great fit for Joseph's scheme.
Whether drafted or not, defensive backs don't typically get the opportunity to amass many sacks. The fact that McMillian already has more than any undrafted Broncos defensive back in just four seasons illustrates the value he brings to the table.
McMillian just turned 25 this past summer. After this season, he'll be a restricted free agent. The Broncos are almost sure to tender him on some level, if not extend him to a multi-year deal.
Even with Barron as a new mouth to feed, nickel cornerbacks like McMillian don't grow on trees. And with Bo Nix still on a cost-controlled contract for the next few years, the Broncos can afford to invest into other areas of the roster.
The Broncos are projected to have $49.5 million in salary-cap space next year. Whether as an RFA tender or a multi-year extension, the Broncos will likely find a place and a percentage of the budget to allocate to McMillian, health willing.