Broncos Player Grades from Statement Win Over Eagles
The Denver Broncos pulled off the unlikely upset over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, prevailing 21-17. While the Broncos' performance was far from excellent, they overcame some self-inflicted wounds with an outstanding fourth-quarter showing.
There were a few individual bad showings in this game overall, with multiple players making the needed strides in the second half. So, let’s jump into the most well-rounded individual player grades for the Broncos this season.
Offensive & Defensive MVP
Nik Bonitto | OLB | Grade: 84.2
Jordan Mailata is one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL, and Bonitto took him to task with five pressures and 2.5 sacks. This was a tough matchup, and Bonitto won consistently as a pass rusher.
He may never be a good run defender, but you can live with it when he can make such a significant impact in the passing game.
Courtland Sutton | WR | Grade: 78.3
Another tough matchup, as Quinyon Mitchell had been one of the best corners in the NFL through the first four weeks. Sutton spent most of the game matched up with Mitchell and caught five of seven targets for 77 yards when these two were matched up.
Every catch was a first down, with one drop and a pass broken up by Mitchell, who nearly picked it, as the only two targets that went uncaught.
Quarterback
Bo Nix | Grade: 64.2
Nix had an exceptional fourth quarter, but there were some terrible moments through the first three quarters, including being over-aggressive on third down instead of taking what the Eagles' defense gave him and moving the chains.
However, Nix was playing with cleaner footwork, and his placement issues continued to improve after a rough first three weeks. The Broncos need him to be more consistent throughout the game and take his fourth-quarter play and extract it as the model for 60 minutes.
The Positive
Ja’Quan McMillian | CB | Grade: 74.6
The Broncos have had some inconsistency issues with their cornerback play, but McMillian has been their best and most consistent corner thus far. While the Broncos shouldn’t look to trade him, as they have two years of cost control and he has been great for them, he's increasing his value, which could lead to other teams calling for his services as we approach the trade deadline.
John Franklin-Myers | DL | Grade: 70.3
This was a good game from Franklin-Myers, especially with his run defense. He also had a significant impact as a pass rusher with three pressures and an 18.2 win percentage.
Garett Bolles | LT | Grade: 68.5
There was a sequence of plays that, if Denver still had pre-2020 Bolles, would’ve derailed the game where he got called for a penalty and allowed pressure, but he bounced back. Bolles continued with his high level of play, which has him as one of the NFL's top three tackles so far this season.
D.J. Jones | DL | Grade: 66.5
The Eagles had some success rushing the ball, but Jones was a force in the middle and made life difficult for Cam Jurgens. While he didn’t generate any pressure, Jones still drew attention that opened the door for his teammates.
Troy Franklin | WR | Grade: 63.9
While it wasn’t a massive game for Franklin, it was a nice bounce-back game after struggling in the previous two games. Even if Franklin isn’t having a significant impact with the ball, they need him to draw enough attention to open up others, and Denver got that out of him this time.
Ben Powers | LG | Grade: 63.4
Powers has been a solid guard for the Broncos to start the season, and their second-best offensive lineman. This wasn’t an easy matchup for him, but he held up far better than his counterpart, playing all 74 snaps, despite injuring his biceps.
The Negative
Quinn Meinerz | RG | Grade: 46.8
The Broncos have not gotten a good version of Meinerz throughout the first five games. He has struggled, especially in pass protection, and Denver needs him to bounce back with a tough matchup this upcoming game.
Mike McGlinchey | RT | Grade: 49.7
McGlinchey got dinged up and missed a couple of snaps, and he was struggling when on the field. While he is typically a great run blocker, he hasn’t been at that level through the first five games, especially against the Eagles, where he had a significant advantage on paper.
Marvin Mims Jr. | WR | Grade: 50.6
For all of the talk about Mims' improvements as a receiver before the start of the season, it hasn’t materialized consistently throughout five games. When he makes an impact, it comes as a gadget player, and outside of that, his play can be rough.
Alex Singleton | LB | Grade: 52.1
Back-to-back solid games from Singleton, but the issues in coverage still appeared against the Eagles. Denver is fortunate that Jalen Hurts isn’t a quarterback who loves the middle of the field, which would have exploited the opportunity the Eagles had against Singleton.
Justin Strnad | LB | Grade: 54.0
This game was on the rougher side for Strnad, especially when compared to what he did through the first four games. He isn’t a stack 'backer, and the Eagles had some success forcing the issue in the run game, though they didn’t run enough to take full advantage of it.
Riley Moss | CB | Grade:54.9
It was a rough start for Moss, but he had a solid bounce-back. This was a tough matchup for him, and Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph didn’t do Moss any favors with some of the play-calls.
Fans seem to expect perfection from Moss, but he will allow catches and some big plays. However, it's always punctuated by some good or great plays in there as well.
Other Noteworthy Grades
Zach Allen | DL | Grade: 63.7
Allen is making an impact in the passing game, but the Eagles won consistently on the ground against him. There is still room for Allen to be more dominant upfront, which is mostly coming via the running game. Still, Allen tied with Bonitto for most pressures on the team, with five.
Evan Engram | TE | Grade: 61.7
It was about time Engram showed the impact he can have on the offense as he caught four of five passes. Two of those catches were for first downs, with one coming at a critical time for the offense. He also scored the touchdown that led to the go-ahead two-point conversion.
Talanoa Hufanga | S | Grade: 58.3
His dropped interception hurt the Broncos, especially for a defense that has struggled to force takeaways, but Hufanga had a solid game. The way Joseph utilized him was highly effective, with Hufanga being closer to the line of scrimmage, and it was a boost to the defense's overall play.
Luke Wattenberg | C | Grade: 57.6
Denver needed a bounce-back game from Wattenberg, and they got it. This was his best game of the season, but there is still room for improvement, as this is his 11th-highest grade since the start of the 2024 campaign.