J.K. Dobbins Hints at Why Broncos' Offense Will Surprise People in 2026

The Denver Broncos may be running it back, to a large extent, but there are some new components to the 2026 operation. And they're pretty big.

Davis Webb has been promoted to offensive coordinator. Not only that, but head coach Sean Payton has given the primary play-calling duties to Webb, which is pretty much unprecedented.

Payton has given up play-calling before, but only when he was hurt and couldn't walk the sideline. Webb is the first assistant to whom Payton thought, "You know who'd be better than me on this coaching staff? This guy."

That's pretty cool if you're Webb. But it also comes with some big expectations and a lot of pressure. Fortunately, Webb has an excellent group to support him in this effort, including all the key players from last year and a new guy named Jaylen Waddle .

One of those key incumbents, who missed the last seven regular-season games, is veteran running back J.K. Dobbins. Two weeks after signing a two-year, $16 million contract extension , Dobbins joined Ian Rapoport and Steve Wyche on NFL Network 's The Insiders , and the Broncos' RB1 couldn't help but hype what Webb and Payton have in store for this offense in 2026.

First things first, though: Rapoport and Wyche wanted Dobbins's opinion on what Webb taking over as the play-caller means for him, specifically.

"I think it's gonna impact me bigtime," Dobbins said. "I think Webb is a fantastic play-caller, and so is Sean Payton. So, with the help of Sean Payton, with Davis Webb, I think it's gonna be even better than last year. I think we're gonna do some things that people—they won't expect it."

Throughout his remarks, Dobbins was clearly excited and holding back some things he wanted to say, but wisely did not. Payton and Webb obviously have some new wrinkles in mind for the Broncos' 2026 opponents.

An Embarrassment of Riches

Dec 21, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) reacts during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"And then, we got another guy that just came in, in Jaylen Waddle... Like, pick your poison because we've got Courtland Sutton, we've got the young Pat Bryant, we've got a great O-line, we've got everything," Dobbins said. "We've got an embarrassment of riches on this team of talent."

The Broncos have some bold plans for this new-look offense with Waddle and Sutton at the top of the receiver depth chart, and Dobbins and RJ Harvey in the backfield.

Evan Engram returns as the top pass-catching tight end, and the Broncos will have their entire starting five back, too. Throw in the young franchise quarterback, Bo Nix, and the Broncos are loaded for bear on this hunt.

Fresh And Pissed Off

For it all to come together the way Dobbins and the team envisions, he knows he has to stay healthy. He sounds so hopeful that he will stay healthy that it's bordering on confidence.

Dobbins is back, though. And he's pissed. Look out, NFL.

"So I'm excited. I really am. Because, call it is what it is, I got hurt. I missed the last seven games of the regular season," Dobbins told Rapoport and Wyche. "I'm gonna be fresh, and I'm gonna be pissed off because I'm tired of the unfortunate stuff. And I know that I can do it. It's gonna happen this year."

At the risk of getting too excited and saying too much, Dobbins punctuated his remarks by doubling down on his opinion of the Broncos' offensive outlook.

"I'm telling you, it's gonna be great," Dobbins said with a smile. "I ain't gonna spill too much. I don't wanna spill too many beans, but it's gonna be great."

The Broncos also have seven selections in next month's draft, including a second-rounder and two fourth-round picks. They've met with many offensive tackles, running backs, and tight ends, so Dobbins and company could be getting some reinforcements to aid in the effort to launch the Broncos' offense into the stratosphere.