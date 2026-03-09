Broncos Re-Sign RB J.K. Dobbins to Two-Year Deal

J.K. Dobbins is back. A few hours into the 'legal tampering' window opening around the NFL, Denver Broncos fans started to get a little worried as big-named free-agent running backs like Kenneth Walker III and Travis Etienne signed elsewhere.

Instead of spending north of $10 million/year on an outside running back, the Broncos are staying in-house with Dobbins. Per DNVR 's Zac Stevens , the Broncos are bringing Dobbins back on a two-year deal.

Dobbins confirmed the move on X.

The Dobbins Value

Dobbins originally signed with Denver in June of last year . He languished on the free-agent market for months, watching as the first, second, third, and fourth waves passed him by.

The Broncos brought Dobbins in for $2 million last season, but after he produced 772 rushing yards in 10 games, he proved that he was worth it and then some. The fly in the ointment with Dobbins is always going to be the injury bug.

He suffered a season-ending foot injury in Week 10. It was a plantar fascia injury, but had the Broncos advanced to the Super Bowl, he likely would have been activated. The foot must be doing much better for the Broncos to ink Dobbins to a two-year deal.

On one hand, Dobbins has never played a full NFL season since arriving in the league as a Baltimore second-round pick in 2020. On the other, when he's on the field, he's one of the best running backs in the game.

The Broncos' financial offer to Dobbins had to recognize both aspects. His new offer is likely to exceed the $2M/year he got last year, but I'd be shocked if it's more than $4 million annually.

We'll soon learn what the details of the contract are, but I'd also hazard to say that the deal is front-loaded, essentially guaranteeing only Year 1, and that it the full value of his contract can only be reached through incentives, like play-time, yards, touchdowns, etc.

Dobbins is only 27 years old. With an entire offseason spent in the Broncos' building, working with Beau Lowery and the club's player wellness and strength coaches, there's reason to hope that Dobbins's luck on the health front could improve.

He does play one of the positions with the most wear-and-tear, but the Broncos' player wellness/sports science/strength and conditiong program is among the NFL's best. Dobbins didn't get to fully participate in that, joining the club last summer on literally the last day of the offseason training program.

So there is hope that the injury worm could turn for Dobbins. The Broncos can't plan on that, though. The best predictor of the future is the past, after all. But it's not the only predictor.

The bottom line is, when Dobbins is on the field, he provides top-five running back production. If the Broncos can figure out how to keep him healthy, he and RJ Harvey have already proven to be one heck of a one-two punch.

Broncos GM George Paton said that he wanted to bring Dobbins back, and now it's official. Congrats to J.K. Dobbins, who gets the chance to fulfill his dream of being a " Bronco for life ."