Broncos DL John Franklin-Myers Sends Bold Message to Cowboys
Truly great defenses tend to be as quick with a quote as they are with a pass rush. The 2025 Denver Broncos are no different, with several defensive starters unafraid to say exactly what's on their minds.
The thing is, mouthing off ends up on the opposing locker room's bulletin board, but it certainly makes the buildup to big games a little more interesting. Last week, the Broncos' pass-rushing duo of Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto rattled the cages of the rather fragile New York Giants fan base, but a seismic late comeback win saved their bacon.
Instead of the edge rushers, it's disruptive defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers this week, who's stirring the Dallas Cowboys' pot with a laugh and a smile.
"You ask me, the Broncos are America's team," Franklin-Myers said via DNVR's Zac Stevens.
A team's reputation and catch-phrases have little significance to the competitive Franklin-Myers, who has three sacks already this season as an interior pass rusher. His brazen attitude toward the Broncos' next opponent is unfiltered, but an uncompromisingly physical approach always backs it up.
'Do It Again & Hope They Don't Call It'
Franklin-Myers' roughing the passer call against New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart was something head coach Sean Payton admitted he would like to clean up when the Broncos reviewed the tape, but the veteran lineman was entirely unapologetic or remorseful about how it came to pass.
When asked how he'd approach a similar situation next time, Franklin-Myers said he wouldn't change a thing.
"S**t, do it again and hope they don't call it," Franklin-Myers told reporters. "Honestly, I mean, never in my life or career, I'm gonna teach my son the same thing. Man, we play the game one way. I'm gonna play fast, and you know, I'm gonna go hit him. And if it's a flag, you better believe it's never on purpose. Never trying to harm anybody. But, man, I play the game one way, I want to play fast for my teammates—they deserve it. Fast, and my family deserves it. Then if I don't do it, I'm doing myself a disservice. I'm doing everyone a disservice here. Man, it's their job to throw the flag. It's my job to play football. And they throw that motherf***er, I'm gonna get up and go hit him again the next play."
When push comes to shove, it's hard to apply the brakes on the unabashed aggressiveness of the Broncos' defense. These players thrive on their pure attacking instincts.
Unfortunately, though, the Broncos currently lead the league in overall penalty yards, and that can catch up to a team over a 17-game schedule rather terminally. Furthermore, linebacker Dre Greenlaw will be serving a one-game suspension vs. the Cowboys because he took his obvious displeasure with the Week 7 officials too far and erupted at last week's referee, Brad Allen
The Broncos' defense can't hide who it really is deep down. It's a guarantee that the Broncos will often push the envelope and fly uncomfortably close to the sun.
Letting the full force of this alpha defense loose is one thing. Still, the coaches must remind the players about getting too fast and loose with discipline, as defensive coordinator Vance Joseph looks to minimize the growing number of penalties.
"The penalties, we have to correct them," Joseph said on Thursday. "If they’re calling them, we have to correct them."