Dre Greenlaw Suspended After Broncos Debut for Shocking Reason
Not too long after taking on his first game in a Denver Broncos uniform following a six-week injury absence, it looks like linebacker Dre Greenlaw will be stuck on the sidelines once again for next week, this time for a one-game suspension.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the NFL has suspended Greenlaw for one game for unsportsmanlike conduct that transpired after their Week 7 game vs. the New York Giants.
Per Schefter, Greenlaw chased and verbally threatened referee Brad Allen following the conclusion of the Broncos' game vs. the Giants–– the events occurred following Denver's last-second kick that took them over New York for a win, 33-32.
Greenlaw would run down the field following the kick from Wil Lutz to meet and have some words with Allen, to where he would even throw a flag at the Broncos linebacker, but it wouldn't amount to much with the game already coming to a close.
The NFL noted upon the suspension that that Greenlaw had violated Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1(b), which prohibits "the use of abusive, threatening or insulting language or gestures to opponents, teammates, officials, or representatives of the League."
Greenlaw is expected to appeal the suspension before next weekend's kickoff vs. the Dallas Cowboys, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, but the results of that decision remain to be seen.
If he is suspended past that appeal, that would take Greenlaw out of the mix for all of Denver's team practices for the week, as well as gameday for next weekend against the Cowboys.
The Broncos had initially signed Greenlaw to a contract as a free agent earlier this offseason on a three-year, $31.5 million deal to boost an already-talented front seven.
Before joining aboard in Denver, Greenlaw was aboard the San Francisco 49ers for the past six seasons as one of the top off-ball linebackers throughout the past few years.
During his latest campaign in 2024, he was limited to just two games as a result of his season-ending Achilles injury. His last healthy season sample size came during 2023, when he started 15 games on a strong 49ers front seven, posting 120 total tackles, five TFLs and a sack.
Greenlaw had returned from the Injured Reserve list after missing the first six games of the season with a quad injury to make his official Broncos debut against the Giants. During his debut, Greenlaw logged six total tackles, five assists, and one solo across his 21 snaps on the Denver defense.
His next chance to suit up for the Broncos following their matchup vs. the Cowboys lies against the Houston Texans on the road in Week 9. Barring a successful appeal from Greenlaw, it seems likely that the Broncos will have to do without their star free agent addition from the offseason for yet another game.