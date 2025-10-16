Sean Payton Explains Why Broncos Signed Ex-Saints All-Pro
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton revealed his thought process behind acquiring former New Orleans Saints safety and special teams ace J.T. Gray, whom the team signed off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad on Monday.
“We’re all familiar with the player. He’s someone we’ve kept our eye on," Payton told reporters Wednesday. "He’s been on the injured practice squad. We knew he was healthy. He’s terrific in the kicking game. Now we’ll have a chance to evaluate him during the next week and see when and if we’re able to get him up. He’s a difference maker in a lot of areas.”
Undrafted in 2018, Gray was signed by then-Saints coach Payton and ended up spending seven seasons in New Orleans, establishing himself as a three-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl special-teamer under the tutelage of now-current coordinator Darren Rizzi.
A safety by trade, he's logged 103 combined tackles (68 solo), three fumble recoveries, 2.5 sacks, and one pass deflection across 98 career games. Gray was released by the Saints on Sept. 1 and signed to Baltimore's practice squad two days later.
Gray — who inked a one-year, $1.255 million contract, according to Spotrac — should help stabilize a Broncos special teams unit that entered Week 6 ranked 28th in opposing kickoff return average and 21st in opposing punt return average.
In last Sunday's win over New York, Denver allowed over 200 total return yards including a 72-yard kick return by Jets running back Kene Nwangwu.
“I think there’s generally a couple… There’s always a couple things that weren’t clean," Payton said Wednesday. "This is a good team we’re playing in the return and kick coverage units. In that phase, there’s been obviously a point of emphasis. It’s not just one individual.”