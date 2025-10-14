Report: Broncos Sign Former Saints Three-Time All-Pro
The Denver Broncos have signed former New Orleans Saints All-Pro special teams ace J.T. Gray, according to Nick Underhill. Gray was signed off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad after the Saints had released him in September.
Gray was discovered by the Saints as a college free agent in 2018 when the team was still helmed by Sean Payton. A safety by trade, Gray quickly distinguished himself on special teams.
Gray was a Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro in 2021, Payton's last season as the Saints' head coach. Gray has also been a second-team All-Pro twice, once in 2019 and again last season.
When the Saints released him last month, he was on his third contract with the club, having signed a three-year, $9.6 million extension in 2023. With the salary-cap trouble New Orleans has created for itself, the third-phase stalwart became expendable.
The Ravens signed Gray to their practice squad two days later. Gray did not dress for a game as a Raven, but as soon as the Saints released him, there was speculation that he'd land with Payton in Denver before long.
Why Gray Was Targeted
At 29 years old, Gray still has a lot of football left in the tank. Meanwhile, the Broncos' special teams coverage units badly need help.
The Broncos rank dead-last in the league in covering kickoffs, averaging 29.3 yards per return. When it comes to covering punts, the Broncos aren't quite as bad, but entered Week 6 ranked 21st.
Suffice it to say, new special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi hasn't had the galvanizing and uplifting effect on Denver's third phase that the fans had hoped. There have been steady special teams gaffes throughout the season.
The Broncos have been in some tough field-position games, including last Sunday in London vs. the New York Jets. Tight contests such as these can be decided by leaky coverage units on special teams, so kudos to the Broncos for recognizing the need to tighten things up by bringing in Gray.
Payton and Rizzi both know Gray and are ostensibly confident in what he can bring to the table. Don't expect to see Gray on defense any time soon, but help is on the way to Denver's beleaguered special teams units.
The Broncos have one of the NFL's best returners in the two-time All-Pro Marvin Mims Jr. Now, Denver will boast one of the NFL's best gunners in Gray.
Teams make salary-cap decisions all the time. But it's kind of crazy to think that Gray was just collecting dust on Baltimore's practice squad. You wonder why it took the Broncos so long to scoop him up.
With the NFL trade deadline coming up in early November, the Broncos' pursuit of Gray is a reminder that GM George Paton and Payton could have some moves in mind.