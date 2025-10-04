Broncos Lose TE For At Least The Next Four Games
Denver Broncos tight end Lucas Krull will miss at least the next four games after being placed on the short-term injured reserve list with a foot issue, the team announced Saturday.
In a corresponding move, the Broncos signed inside linebacker Garret Wallow to the 53-man roster ahead of their Week 5 road contest at Philadelphia.
Now in his third year with Denver, Krull has made three appearances thus far this season, catching two passes for 15 yards across 53 offensive snaps as the No. 3 TE behind Evan Engram and Adam Trautman.
"He’s a guy [who has] now been in the league," head coach Sean Payton said of Krull in August. "He’s not a rookie or a young player anymore, and he’s found some confidence. It’s been built, I always say this, with a series of plays. The first play that I can remember two years ago on a critical third down in L.A. against the Chargers. He broke a tackle, converted a first down to keep the drive going and we needed it. So he’s stacked up a few of those plays. ... He’s a good target down the field."
Krull -- who was added to the injury report Friday -- will miss upcoming matchups against the Eagles, Jets, Giants, and Cowboys being before eligible to return for Denver's Week 9 tilt versus Houston.
His absence could open up a few more looks for Engram, who was targeted a season-high seven times in last Monday's victory over the Bengals, pulling down four receptions for 29 yards.
“I think a lot of it is the script," Payton said Thursday of incorporating Engram. "There are times where you definitely look to involve him, but we don’t come off a game like last week and then look at who got touches. We’re not playing the fantasy game. We’re trying to win. Sometimes, I can recall over the years, big wins against tough teams and maybe a player like [former Saints TE Jimmy] Graham or [former Saints WR] Mike Thomas didn’t, and it’s not intentional. These guys are going to cloud [WR] Courtland [Sutton]. They’re going to put their best corner on him at times. Some of that is how that game unfolds.”