Report: Broncos Work Out 41-Year-Old Former Pro Bowl TE
The Denver Broncos had one of the more random free-agent visits on Tuesday, working out 41-year-old tight end Marcedes Lewis, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Lewis' arrival at Broncos Park came as the team was denied waiver requests for two TEs, Brendan Bates and Ben Sims, who were awarded to the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings, respectively, per Schefter.
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Background on Lewis
The 28th overall pick of the 2006 NFL draft, Lewis has enjoyed a long and fairly prosperous career, holding the league's all-time record for most career appearances by a tight end (285) — split between stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Green Bay Packers, and Chicago Bears.
A Pro Bowler in 2010, Lewis altogether has accrued 437 receptions for 5,115 yards and 40 touchdowns. He's established among the sport's best blocking TEs if not the most prolific pass-catcher.
Lewis, who made four starts for the Bears last year, has missed only one game over his last eight seasons.
Signing Imminent?
Although not yet reported, Lewis could soon put pen to paper with the Broncos, who on Tuesday released quarterback Sam Ehlinger from the active roster and outside linebacker Garrett Nelson and wide receiver Samori Toure from the practice squad, according to 9NEWS' Mike Klis.
Ehlinger's spot is expected to go to inside linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who's returning from a one-game suspension. But it's certainly possible that one of the available practice squad slots is filled by Lewis — assuming his tryout went well.
It's worth mentioning the Broncos already have two tight ends, Caleb Lohner and Patrick Murtagh, on the practice squad.
Broncos Getting Desperate for TE Help
While Denver is secure atop the depth chart, with Evan Engram and Adam Trautman holding down the primary gigs, the club is suddenly in need of depth after losing TEs Lucas Krull and Nate Adkins for the foreseeable future. Krull underwent foot surgery and is expected to miss roughly eight weeks; Adkins suffered a knee injury in Sunday's blowout of the Cowboys.
A recent report by The Athletic's Dianna Russini claimed the Broncos were exploring the TE market ahead of the Nov. 4 NFL trade deadline, while an unsubstantiated rumor claimed Denver is interested in acquiring Vikings TE TJ Hockenson.