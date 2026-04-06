The Most Underrated Player on the Broncos’ Roster Right Now

When it comes to the Denver Broncos' roster, some might raise their eyebrows at the claim that a two-time All-Pro couldn't possibly be viewed as the team's most underrated player. And yet, it's true.

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Marvin Mims Jr. has made two Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams as a returner, and deservedly so. Everyone — inside and outside the Broncos' building — concurs that Mims is an elite returner.

However, there is a big disconnect between the outside appearances and the internal view of Mims as a wide receiver. He's easily this team's most underrated player, and the frustrating thing is, it's the Broncos who seem to sell him the most short.

2025 Hope Comes Crashing Down

It appeared as if the Mims-as-a-receiver tide had turned following the 2024 season. He finished that campaign as strong as any receiver in the NFL, posting two 100-yard games down the stretch, and punctuating the season with back-to-back games with two touchdowns.

Mims displayed explosive playmaking ability, reliablity, and the clutch gene. From the outside looking in, all signs pointed to a larger role being in store on offense in 2025.

But that's not what happened. Once again, Mims was relegated to the No. 4 receiver role (in terms of touch share), and did not post a single 100-yard receiving game for the first time in his career.

Playoff Savior

Marvin Mims Jr. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

When the playoffs rolled around, the Broncos' receiving corps was bitten by the injury bug, with Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant going down in the divisional round. Denver had no choice but to turn to Mims, and he answered the bell — with gusto.

That explosiveness, reliability, and clutch gene were all on display against the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots. Mims made some massive game-changing plays in both playoff tilts, and led all Broncos receivers in the postseason.

Mims caught all eight of his targets against the Bills for 93 yards and a crucial clutch-time touchdown. He also drew a pass interference flag in overtime that proved to be the deciding dagger. Without Mims, the Broncos don't send Josh Allen and company home as losers.

Against the Patriots in the AFC championship game, the Broncos were tragically without starting quarterback Bo Nix. Head coach Sean Payton challenged the team to rally around backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham, but Mims seemed to be the only offensive player who took heed.

Mims's 52-yard deep reception in the first quarter set the Broncos up for their one-and-only touchdown. He again led the team in receiving, though it was in a losing effort this time around, as the Patriots advanced to the Super Bowl with a 10-7 margin of victory.

No Plausible Explanation From the Team

As a third-year player who'd seemingly paid his dues, why did Mims post career-low numbers as a receiver? We've heard coach-speak about the numbers game and how hard it is to feed four different receivers, and we've heard players attribute Mims's lack of offensive involvement to health struggles.

Mims did suffer a concussion in Week 8 that kept him out for the next two games, but that doesn't explain his lack of usage in the offense overall. Payton chalked it up to a log-jam at wide receiver, seeming to assert that Franklin took precedence in 2025.

“I would say we’re progressively… As you watch, and there’s that balance of snaps, but he’s been showing us that... I would sometimes say, look, the only one keeping him back sometimes would be just the rotation," Payton said of Mims at the NFL Combine. "Troy has done well in his second year."

I'm sorry, but that doesn't pass the sniff test. Something is rotten in Denmark, so to speak. Mims has proven to be a much more explosive playmaker than Franklin, but he garnered less than half of the targets in 2025 (51 to 104).

Inexplicable

This article is not meant to draw readers' attention to that one overlooked player that no one knows about. When I say that Mims is Denver's most underrated player, I mean the coaches are overlooking him, and given how productive he is when his number gets called, it's maddeningly mystifying.

Adding insult to injury, the Jaylen Waddle trade only clouds Mims's offensive role further. Waddle is much more accomplished as an NFL receiver, but they're two similar receivers. I'm not alone in questioning what the Waddle trade (which was a great move) means for Mims, who's entering a contract year.

Mims has plenty of questions himself, admitting to Altitude TV 's Vic Lombardi recently that the Waddle move makes him wonder how he fits into things offensively "a little bit." Nevertheless, Mims is committed to being the dutiful soldier, willing to contribute in any way possible to help the Broncos.

"It's just interesting to see how I'll fit into the offense," Mims told Lombardi. "But at the end of the day, for me, the past two years, I mean, the thing I've taken pride in is being able to play running back, be a returner, be a receiver, so any way I can affect the game, I'm happy to go out there and do it."

The Takeaway

By virtue of his returner production alone, Mims is deserving of a second contract from the Broncos. A 2023 second-round pick (No. 63 overall), Mims was actually the first draft choice of the Payton coaching regime.

Only Mims and Von Miller have garnered back-to-back Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors to start their careers in Broncos history. And yet, the team seems intent to put Mims on the backburner again.

With new offensive coordinator Davis Webb now calling the plays, perhaps there's a way for the Broncos to have their cake and eat it too. Nix is poised to continue his impressive NFL ascent in Year 3, and he has the weapons in his receiving arsenal to start putting up true "Star Wars" numbers.

There absolutely should be a place for Mims in that effort. Here's to hoping the Broncos stop underrating one of their most precious assets, and give Mims the bigger bite at the apple that he deserves.