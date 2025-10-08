Broncos Designate Veteran Defender to Return for Week 6
The Denver Broncos have designated defensive lineman Malcolm Roach to return from injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday.
Roach, who missed the first five games due to a calf injury, practiced at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre and got in "good work" ahead of Sunday's London matchup against the New York Jets, per head coach Sean Payton.
The Broncos now have 21 days to formally place Roach back on the active roster. Beat reporter Chris Tomasson speculates he could take the spot of starting left guard Ben Powers, an IR candidate after suffering a biceps tear in last week's win over the Eagles.
“With a starting player, it’s never any good and yet the next guy’s up and we’ll get ready to play him,” Payton said.
A former undrafted free agent and ex-Saint, Roach reunited with Payton in March 2024, signing a two-year, $7 million contract to serve as the primary reserve behind starting NT D.J. Jones. He made all 17 appearances last season, logging 43 combined tackles, five tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits, 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble across 489 defensive snaps.
Roach also serves as the unofficial mouthpiece of the league's most ferocious defense.
“There’s an optimism and a positive energy,” Payton said in July. ”With him, as soon as you find yourself maybe [thinking], ‘All right, it’s a hot day…’ He just has that energy and adds a lot to a room. It’s kind of contagious. You feel his presence—and to your point—sometimes you hear him before you see him. I don’t mind that with him.”
Assuming he's activated, Roach will make his 2025 debut against the winless Jets, who own the third-ranked rushing offense, averaging 144.4 ground yards per game on the strength of quarterback Justin Fields and running back Breece Hall.
The Broncos currently rank fifth in rushing defense, surrendering 88.4 yards per game. The unit is coming off an impressive showing in Week 5 where they bottled up Eagles stars Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley, both of whom combined for just 33 rushing yards amid Denver's 21-17 upset win.