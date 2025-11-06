NFL Has Doubts About Broncos in New Power Ranking Roundup
The Denver Broncos are the kings of the comeback, besting the Houston Texans 18-15 after falling behind 7-15 through the first three quarters. Whether it’s magic, luck, or some preposterous other factor, the Broncos are winners, and that has done wonders for their morale and their weekly power ranking position around the NFL.
Denver's average ranking this week is No. 8, a static position from last week's average.
Here’s what the big three outlets think about the Broncos entering Week 10, with the Las Vegas Raiders coming to town for a Thursday night throwdown.
Sports Illustrated: 9th
“The Broncos get the Raiders on a short week. While I’m never trying to look too far ahead, does a potential three-game lead on the Chiefs (and with the Chargers continuing to get hammered by injury) start to become insurmountable?” Connor Orr wrote.
It’s hard not to look ahead and get excited about the possibility of the Broncos wrapping up the division and sticking it to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Broncos have put themselves in a favorable position to secure the AFC West crown, but first, they must take care of the Raiders and Chiefs in back-to-back weeks.
The Raiders are floundering, but the Broncos can’t take any division foe lightly, especially those trying to play spoiler.
NFL: 9th
“Glass half full, the Broncos held the Texans to 3-for-17 on third downs in an important road victory and didn’t give up a touchdown even though they were without the injured Pat Surtain II. Glass half empty, Bo Nix struggled until the fourth quarter, Denver’s special teams cost the club points and more than half of the Broncos’ defensive efforts came against a backup QB. Sunday’s game was sort of a microcosm of this organization's season: Denver won a big game, but it came littered with questions and shortcomings. You can’t deny the Broncos’ fourth-quarter magic in 2025, but it’s the rest of the game that often makes them look human. Denver is minus-1 in point differential in the first three quarters, but a stunning plus-60 in the fourth. That’s both good and glaring, and it’s held me back from elevating the Broncos farther,” Eric Edholm wrote.
The Broncos have been winning close games, and while that’s a positive, you have to wonder how sustainable this style of play is. Denver’s defense can save Nix and the offense from tripping over themselves for three quarters, but what happens when they have a rough night?
The offense hasn’t proven that it can play a complete game, and if the defense has an off day, the Broncos could be in deep trouble. As long as the Broncos keep winning, they can shrug off their deficiencies to some extent, but if they lose down the line, there will be many questions to answer.
ESPN: 7th
“Yes, the Broncos have their first meeting against the Chiefs in Week 11 as well as a Week 15 matchup with the Packers and the regular-season finale versus the Chargers (after Los Angeles beat Denver in Week 3). But the Christmas night tilt at Kansas City could have a lot on the table. Perhaps most notably -- beyond any playoff seeding implications -- is that a victory at Arrowhead Stadium could mean the Broncos are truly over their eight seasons of struggles following Peyton Manning's retirement. The Chiefs have won every AFC West title since the Broncos last claimed the divisional crown in 2015, and Denver hasn't triumphed at Arrowhead since Sept. 17, 2015," Jeff Legwold wrote.
The Broncos have to prove that they can beat a contender this season, and that starts next week against the Chiefs. The Broncos have played almost every team close this season and have defeated only one team with a winning record — the defending Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles.
That was a confidence-boosting win, but the Broncos need to prove that they can consistently compete with the Chiefs and Buffalo Bills of the league.
The Broncos face the Raiders on Thursday night in what could be a blowout just as likely as a close contest, given the propensity of Denver's offense to play down to its opponent. If the Broncos can pull out the victory, they’ll maintain their position at the top of the AFC West.