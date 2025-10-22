NFL Reaches Final Decision on Broncos LB Greenlaw Suspension
The NFL has decided to uphold the one-game suspension of Denver Broncos inside linebacker Dre Greenlaw, the league announced on Tuesday following a formal appeal.
Greenlaw will officially miss Week 8 against Dallas before being reinstated to play.
The suspension stems from extracurricular activity that occurred in the aftermath of Denver's historic 33-32 comeback victory over the New York Giants on Sunday. Greenlaw was captured on video chasing and verbally hounding referee Brad Allen, who tossed a flag despite the game being over.
According to ESPN, the league said in a statement that Greenlaw "violated Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1(b), which prohibits 'the use of abusive, threatening or insulting language or gestures to opponents, teammates, officials, or representatives of the League.'"
Allen, for what it's worth, was also seen on the video seemingly pushing Broncos linebacker Justin Strnad in the middle of the scrum, which may have contributed to Greenlaw's actions.
Signed to a two-year contract in March, Greenlaw made his 2025 debut versus the Giants after spending the first quarter of the season on injured reserve due to a quad issue. The former 49ers star finished with six combined tackles and one quarterback hit across 21 defensive snaps, flashing physicality throughout the contest.
"That’s how I play the game, man," Greenlaw said, via The Denver Post. "I love hitting people. I love my job. I love what I do. "Football is the only place where you can go out there and hit people and not go to jail for it," he joked. "So yeah, I’m going to take advantage of my time.”
With Greenlaw again unavailable, the Broncos will return to a starting inside linebacker combination of Alex Singleton and Strnad against the Cowboys. The latter made arguably the biggest play of last week's thriller, intercepting Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart amid Denver's furious fourth-quarter comeback.
“[It was] unbelievable, I forgot about it," Payton said of the interception in his postgame press conference. "When he first caught it, I thought there was a [No.] 40 on their team, and then, thankfully, they were in white and we were in orange. Yeah that was two-fold. It was a turnover, but it also put us—it’s like a double whammy. You get the ball and then you get it there. That probably was the difference in winning and losing the game.”