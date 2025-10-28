Film Exposes False Claim About Nik Bonitto's Day vs. Cowboys
The Denver Broncos' defense had a tough ask with the Dallas Cowboys, and they more than answered the call. What’s more is how the Broncos' defense had such a big day, despite its star pass rusher, Nik Bonitto, having a relatively quiet game, based on the box score stats.
But was it actually quiet? Cowboys fans have focused on a moral victory of sorts by celebrating Bonitto being shut out in the sack department. However, Bonitto may not have notched a sack for the second straight game, but his impact was still massive for the defense. Both of Denver's sacks happened because of what he did.
This is a testament to the saying that the box score doesn’t fully reflect the game. To highlight that, this week's film room will analyze both of the Broncos' sacks and show how Bonitto made them possible.
Bonitto didn't benefit in the box score, but his impact was immense and stretched beyond these two plays. We're focusing on these two because Bonitto directly impacted the outcomes.
Sack 1
This is Denver's first sack, and it clearly should’ve been Bonitto’s, but he was unable to get Dak Prescott to the ground. The pressure from Bonitto is almost immediate, and Prescott has no options with where to go with the ball or escape out of the pocket.
Off the snap, Bonitto gets a chip from the receiver, Ryan Flournoy, and sometimes chips are a detriment to the offensive linemen. That was the case here, as the chip gets Bonitto into the B-gap with left tackle Tyler Guyton setting heavy outside.
From there, Bonitto was able to close the gap and get to Prescott for immediate pressure. Bonitto should’ve had the sack, but Prescott is one of the toughest quarterbacks to take to the ground.
Even so, Bonitto was able to create the disruption, which forced Prescott to hold onto the ball longer. From there, defensive end John Franklin-Myers, with help from linebacker Justin Strnad, broke free and brought down Prescott for the sack, but this play started and happened because of the instant pressure from Bonitto.
Sack 2
Bonitto presses the arch in this one, and that speed and explosiveness are why tackles tend to set heavy to the outside when going against him. As he presses the arch, Bonitto draws what should’ve been a holding penalty against Guyton, forcing Prescott to pull the ball down and look to escape.
While not as immediate as the first sack, this was still a quick pressure from Bonitto that forced the disruption that led to the sack. The speed and explosiveness of Bonitto are no joke, and if he can add more counters to his game, he could be an even better pass rusher.
With Bonitto forcing Prescott to pull the ball and look for an escape outlet, defensive end Zach Allen is freed to break off and finish the play for the Broncos' second and final sack. Again, Bonitto’s play is what directly led to the sack because of the disruption he caused.
The Takeaway
The Broncos have a star in Bonitto, and the fact that there is still room for growth as a pass rusher is downright scary and leaves his ceiling immeasurable. Even on a ‘quiet’ day for Bonitto, he still had a massive impact on the Broncos' defensive success.