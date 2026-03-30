One Low-Cost Free Agent Broncos Should Sign

There's a good chance the Denver Broncos won't make any further roster additions until the NFL draft.

The Broncos are still hyper-aware of the compensatory draft pick formula, and they don't want to make a move that would offset the 2027 comp selections they're in line to receive for the departures of defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers and safety P.J. Locke. After the draft, the comp pick calculus changes and ceases to be a concern in free agency.

And yet, a few minor roster needs persist. There are some interesting options out there, one of whom is a familiar face the Broncos might be able to sign on the cheap.

Defensive lineman Shelby Harris is still a free agent, though he recently visited the New York Giants . He's going to be 35 soon, but he still wants to keep playing.

How Harris Could Fit

Harris appeared in all 17 games last season for the Cleveland Browns, with five starts. In a rotational role, he totaled 32 tackles (15 solo), seven tackles for a loss, and one sack.

The Broncos still need a veteran option to hedge against the two younger players in line to compete for Franklin-Myers's old spot opposite Zach Allen. Eyioma Uwazurike and Sai'vion Jones are viewed as part of the solution to the vaccum JFM's departure created, but both are inexperienced.

If the Broncos wanted to add a little veteran insurance, Harris would make a lot of sense. Fans will remember that, although he arrived in Denver back in 2017, Harris was a key starter from 2019-2021.

Deep Broncos Connections

Oct 31, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos defensive end Shelby Harris (96) celebrates a blocked field goal in the first half against the Washington Football Team at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Broncos GM George Paton included Harris in the Russell Wilson trade with the Seattle Seahawks, along with quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, and a king's ransom in premium draft capital.

That ended Harris's Broncos tenure, but he could make some sense as a short-term band-aid. And he likely would come cheap.

Harris made $3 million last year in Cleveland on a renegotiated contract. As a veteran depth piece up front, that's about what he's worth, though he's surely hoping for a little bit more on what could be his last NFL contract.

The Broncos could afford to sign Harris at that level and it wouldn't cancel out Franklin-Myers's comp pick, because JFM signed for big money, qualifying as a high-tier signing for the Tennessee Titans. A contract offer to Harris for $3 million or under probably wouldn't threaten the Locke comp pick either.

Again, though, the Broncos will probably wait until after the draft to make any additional free-agent moves. Not only will they want to reevaluate their roster needs, but after the draft, there will be no limitations to the free agents the Broncos could target because it wouldn't factor into the compensatory formula, by NFL rule.

That's why former New Orleans Saints All-Pro defensive lineman Cameron Jordan is a name to watch for Denver post-draft. But if Jordan isn't on Denver's post-draft radar, Harris would do just fine as a little veteran insurance who wouldn't threaten the play-time path of Uwazurike or Jones, while offering experienced depth.