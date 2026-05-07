Why the Broncos’ ‘Biggest Roster Hole’ Is Being Overblown

With Bo Nix's second contract coming down the pike in the not-too-distant future, the Denver Broncos had to make a tough decision this offseason. Despite his high impact as a starting defensive end, the Broncos let John Franklin-Myers depart in free agency.

Franklin-Myers signed a multi-year deal with the Tennessee Titans , and the Broncos will get a mid-round compensatory draft pick from the NFL in 2027 for his departure. In the meantime, the Broncos have a big hole to fill opposite Zach Allen.

With the NFL draft in the books, ESPN 's Aaron Schatz sees that spot vacated by JFM as Denver's biggest roster hole.

"First-team All-Pro Zach Allen holds down the left end spot in Denver's 3-4 base defense, but who will be on the right side? Eyioma Uwazurike is in his fifth season with the Broncos and has started only one game. He played 36% of Denver's defensive snaps last season," Schatz wrote.

"Last year's third-round pick, Sai'vion Jones, played only 2.9% of snaps. And this year's third-rounder, Tyler Onyedim, might not be ready to play significant snaps for a serious playoff contender."

It's a fair concern. The "biggest roster hole?" That, I dispute. From a starting perspective, yes, defensive end is the hole, but from a roster perspective, it's inside linebacker . Let's keep our focus on the D-line, though.

No Shortage of Options

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike (96), defensive end Sai'vion Jones (95) and defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (97) reacts after a fumble recovery. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Even if the Broncos hadn't drafted Onyedim, they already had a decent fallback plan in motion for JFM's spot. While Jones was hardly utilized as a rookie last year, Uwazurike took a massive step forward in his development, giving the Broncos a solid option to fill JFM's spot.

The other option, which Schatz did not mention, is Malcolm Roach. True, the Broncos mostly utilized Roach as the backup nose tackle behind D.J. Jones, but he could hold down JFM's spot, especially on first and second down, which would allow Sai'vion Jones to rotate in for passing situations.

Then the Broncos added Onyedim — a pro-ready, high-floor rookie — to that equation. Right now, there may not yet be an obvious "he's the starter" guy for JFM's job, but Denver has no shortage of options, and they're good options.

Will this collection of guys be able to replicate the 14.5 sacks Franklin-Myers produced over the past two years? I have a hard time seeing that happen out of the gates, but Jones projects as a disruptive pass rusher once everything clicks for him, and it could in Year 2.

JFM's pass-rush production is what the Broncos will have a hard time replacing initially, but thankfully, they still have the prowess of Allen, and outside linebackers Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper. What happened to the 2016 Broncos is similar to what's going on now.

What Happened in 2016

Denver Broncos defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97) and defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) celebrate a first quarter defensive touchdown against the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Following Super Bowl 50, interior defender Malik Jackson hit free agency and signed a big multi-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Broncos still returned Super Bowl starters like Von Miller, DeMarcus Ware, Sylvester Williams, and Derek Wolfe, but they had to figure out Jackson's spot.

That took time, and the Broncos, frankly, never could fully replace Jackson while they still had that Super Bowl roster intact, although the defense remained elite for the first few years afterward. Later on, Wolfe received some help in the form of Shelby Harris, but by then, Ware was long gone, and so was Williams. Miller stuck around for another few years, though.

The 2026 Broncos are in a much more fortuitous situation than their 2016 counterparts. This team has some great options waiting in the wings; it's just that none of them are proven at that spot yet.

The Way it Shakes Out

My educated guess is that Roach ends up winning the nominal starting job vacated by JFM. Roach is playing on a second contract, after all, and Uwazurike can play the nose in relief of D.J. Jones just fine.

Onyedim and Sai'vion Jones will be relied upon heavily this season, either way; Onyedim as a first and second-down relief player for Roach and Allen, and Jones as an interior pass-rush specialist. Meanwhile, the Broncos are returning every other starter in the front seven and secondary, which sets this defense up to not miss a beat in 2026.

The Broncos have led the NFL in sacks for two straight years. Betting on them to do it for a third consecutive season might be a bridge too far in the wake of JFM's departure, but I wouldn't rule it out as a possibility.

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