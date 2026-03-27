One TE Target for Broncos in Each Round of the Draft

If you were hoping the Denver Broncos would swing big at improving their tight end room this offseason, that hasn't happened. Denver is running it back at the position by re-signing Adam Trautman, Nate Adkins, and Lucas Krull.

This was a bottom-five unit a year ago, with Evan Engram included, and it’d be silly to put this big of a bet on the 2025 seventh-round pick, Caleb Lohner, developing into something, especially after one year.

The tight end market dried up relatively quickly in free agency, and while there are still a few options, they are veterans nearing the end of their careers whose play has declined significantly in recent years. This pushes Denver to look toward the draft, which features a good crop of tight ends entering the NFL.

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The issue is that tight ends take two or three years for their NFL impact to be felt, except for a few prospects.

So, we continue using the 2026 Consensus Big Board to look at one prospect at each position for each round of the draft. Tight ends are up next, and while there was only one option for the first round, there were plenty to choose from in rounds 3-6.

And yes, in the spirit of being comprehensive, we'll cover first and third-round options, even though Denver doesn't have any such picks after trading for Jaylen Waddle.

Round 1 Option: Kenyon Sadiq | Oregon

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) runs against Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Isaiah Jones (46)during the first quarter of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Imagesf | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, there was a chance for Sadiq to be there when the Broncos were on the clock with the 30th overall pick. While there's a slim, slim chance he could be there, his Combine workout and the praise coming out of his interviews make it seem all but certain he won’t make it that far, and the Broncos no longer have the No. 30 overall pick.

While Sadiq isn’t a great blocker, he is quite good, and it plays to his versatile skill set, which brings enough of a mix between his receiving and blocking to be a matchup-changer for an offense. There are technical aspects that need refinement, but he has the traits you bet on, understanding it may take some time to get it all put together.

Round 2 Option: Eli Stowers | Vanderbilt

Nov 22, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores tight end Eli Stowers (9) runs with the ball after a made catch against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Stowers is another great athlete at the position, but he offers very little blocking upside, even when working in the slot. When you watch him, you can see the lack of commitment and effort as a blocker, and that's a bad sign for getting a player to develop in that area. If the fight and desire are there, you can get some improvement.

As a prospect, Stowers is only a mismatch weapon in the passing game, working to get favorable odds against linebackers or safeties. Even as a route runner, he doesn’t always flash the speed and athleticism, and has a bad habit of gearing down and giving up the separation he does create.

But we know the Broncos plan to meet with him pre-draft.

Round 3 Option: Michael Trigg | Baylor

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears tight end Michael Trigg (1) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Trigg has an excellent catch radius and might have the biggest of all the tight ends in the class. His route-running is quite good, and he plays the position like he is a big receiver working in the slot. His post-catch game is a nice bonus, as he can be extremely hard to bring down.

However, there is next to nothing to work with as a blocker, as his technique is a mess, and there is next to no effort consistently, even when working in the slot. Through his routes, he eases up and gives up the separation he does create, and he doesn’t do a great job of using his frame to protect the catch point, leading to passes being broken up.

Round 4 Option: Sam Roush | Stanford

Oct 26, 2024; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal tight end Sam Roush (86) breaks a tackle by Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Zamari Stevenson (17) during the fourth quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Finally, we come to a high-quality blocker, but Roush's length does raise concerns at the NFL level, and handling some of the longer edge defenders in the run game. The technique, strength, and ability to generate movement are great, but if he struggles to get his hands in the defender's frame, it can lead to a bad time.

Roush also has some ability as a receiver, but he doesn’t have a large catch radius, and drops have been a serious issue in his play. Another issue with his length is that he has a bad habit of latching on, which draws some holding plays. Roush also doesn’t use his massive frame as a receiver to protect the catch point.

Round 5 Option: Eli Raridon | Notre Dame

Nov 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Eli Raridon (9) runs after a catch against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

If the medicals check out after tearing the same ACL twice in under a year, Raridon could go earlier than Round 5. He has the awareness in zone coverage to make himself a target, has great size and athleticism, and flashes upside to work as an in-line blocker, especially with extra development.

One of the big adjustments for Raridon as a blocker is hitting his targets on the move and keeping his hand in good positioning. He may not be a major threat after the catch due to some stiff change of direction, but he is an athletic and reliable outlet with blocking upside and versatility to move around the formation.

Round 6 Option: Nate Boerkircher | Texas A&M

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) celebrates a first down against the Miami Hurricanes during first quarter of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Boerkircher is the best blocking tight end in this class. Still, he comes with very little production as a receiver.

What Boerkircher does show as a receiver includes flashes and reliability as a target when working as a Y-tight end, and the ability to leak out as a safety outlet. He has a solid catch radius, is quick to turn into a ball carrier, and looks to finish with punishment.

When it comes to his blocking, all the tools and traits are there; some fine-tuning of Boerkircher's techniques is all he really needs. He understands positioning, foot drive, and how to generate torque from his lower half to generate movement.

Coming to balance when engaging on the move can help with his issues sustaining blocks, and he could do with some time spent getting double-team stuff down.

Round 7 Option: Will Kacmarek | Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Will Kacmarek (89) reacts in the first half of the NCAA college football game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Boerkircher isn’t the best blocker in the class, Kacmarek is. He has the size and traits that are the prototype for a Y-tight end; his technique is great, he generates torque with each step to generate movement, and he looks to finish blocks like an offensive lineman.

Some fluidity concerns will limit Kacmarek as a receiver and create issues with climbing and lateral flow as a run blocker. He will also need to be more consistent with keeping the pad level lower. The biggest drawback of his game is his heavy, clunky feet, which don’t help with his movement skills.