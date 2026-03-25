One WR Target for Broncos in Each Round of the Draft

As free agency kicked off, the Denver Broncos reportedly were in on a few receivers who signed elsewhere, and then they traded for Jaylen Waddle . So, despite Sean Payton's comments at the NFL Combine about the Broncos' receiver room, they're at least investigating avenues to upgrade it.

The good news is that there are a ton of receivers entering the NFL every year through the draft. Over the past three drafts, the Broncos have added four receivers, with three still on the roster and the fourth traded last summer to clear up a logjam.

If the Broncos add another receiver through the draft, could they look to trade one away once again to clarify the depth chart? Only time will tell.

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The draft is good for receiver talent, with some good options in each round. The Broncos traded away their first and third-round pick in the Waddle deal, but the draft is unpredictable, if nothing else, so we'll be comprehensive today in breaking down one receiver prospect in each round.

These round projections are based on the 2026 Consensus Big Board .

Round 1 Option: Denzel Boston | Washington

Oct 18, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) celebrates after he makes a reception in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Boston is a big-bodied X-receiver, but he doesn’t have great speed, which leads to some separation issues. The good thing is, he does so well in contested-catch situations and knows how to be physical, using his size to protect the catch point. You do wish, especially given his size, that he were better at getting off press coverage, but the techniques could still be taught.

In the red zone, few receivers are a bigger threat than Boston, where the space is more limited, and he can use that size in a confined space by stretching the end zone vertically with his ability to get up as well. Boston checks the size and physical traits that Payton loves, but with Davis Webb calling plays, will he covet the same things or look for something different?

Round 2 Option: Germie Bernard | Alabama

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Germie Bernard (5) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

While Bernard isn’t as big as Boston, he still has good size and can play inside or outside. One element to look for is improvement year after year, and Bernard shows that, as reflected in his increased production each year. His ability after the catch could be something the Broncos covet, as they had issues there last year, though Waddle will help with that tremendously.

Now, Bernard has issues fighting off the press and getting off the line cleanly, which hurts his timing with receivers, and he has some issues with stacking cornerbacks through his routes when he can’t get separation. His production against zone coverages is great, but can he improve against man while making the jump to the NFL?

Round 3 Option: Skyler Bell | UConn

Nov 1, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) makes the touchdown against UAB Blazers cornerback Tariq Watson (24) in the second quarter at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Bell is quick, fast, and one of the best route runners in this class. There are still some issues with his routes, though; he has wasted steps and motion, especially off the snap, but he showed improvement in that area as this past season went on. His production is great, and he is quick to change direction, allowing him to trip up corners for instant separation.

Bell's hands don’t seem natural, and drops have been an issue in previous years, but they were cleaner and far more reliable in 2025. With his speed and quickness, he can take short passes and turn them into a big gain. He isn’t overly physical and can struggle when he can't get separation, but separation is a key element in today's NFL.

Round 4 Option: CJ Daniels | Miami

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver CJ Daniels (7) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Daniels has a good frame and the versatility to work both inside and outside, something the Broncos love in their receivers. He does well with contested catches, has reliable hands, and has good nuance with his routes. His ability to stack corners and use his frame to protect that catch point is quite good.

Now, Daniels doesn’t offer much after the catch, and his route tree is limited due to overall speed, burst, and quickness. There has also been a lot of missed time due to injuries, so teams will have to do their digging. If it weren’t for the medicals, Daniels is likely viewed as a top-75 player.

Round 5 Option: Josh Cameron | Baylor

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Josh Cameron (34) catches a touchdown pass against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cameron is a former running back with a great build. In this class, he may be the best receiver on back shoulder throws and is very reliable at coming down with the ball. He is smooth, plays tough and physical, and is elite at ball tracking.

Cameron's route running has some nuances that need work, like sustaining his levels in and out of breaks, and he may not be the quickest receiver to get instant separation. He has long legs, which creates issues with the previously mentioned nuances in his route running.

Round 6 Option: De'Zhaun Stribling | Ole Miss

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (1) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Stribling has good speed and is a long-strider who knows how to carry his speed through routes and tap into some extra burst for separation. However, physicality isn’t his game, and his timing off the snap can easily be disrupted with press and throughout his routes by physical defensive backs.

Stribling’s long legs lead to issues with his change of direction, but he is an explosive straight-line runner who can attack downfield on deeper routes. There is some underneath work open to him as well, but it's in situations that get him the ball quickly on the move and allow him to accelerate without having to make guys miss.

Round 7 Option: Colbie Young | Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Colbie Young (8) pulls in a pass from Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) during the first half of a NCAA college football game against Alabama in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, September 27, 2025. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Young is a big developmental X-receiver with great size, frame, and large hands. His catch radius is one of the best in the NFL, and he has good hands to go with it. His awareness on the field is great, especially when working near the boundary, with great body control to come down in bounds.

The issue is that Young has 37 catches combined over the last two seasons, although he missed 15 games. Some were due to injury, and others were due to suspension, and both will have teams looking into them. He doesn’t have great speed, but he has all you look for in an X-receiver, and it all comes down to the medical and character checks for him to hear his name called.