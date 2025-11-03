Payton Assesses Broncos Defensive Performance Without Surtain
The Denver Broncos took the field Sunday for the first of what may be multiple games without top cornerback Patrick Surtain II, sidelined by a pectoral injury. Though not the prettiest, the endeavor ultimately proved successful as Denver rallied to defeat the Houston Texans, 18-15, on the road at NRG Stadium.
Among those who were forced to step up in Surtain's absence was second-year corner Kris Abrams-Draine, who tied for the team lead with five solo tackles across a larger complement of snaps — and he handled the newfound responsibility well, continuing to build his profile.
Abrams-Draine, a 2024 fifth-round pick, made only five appearances as a rookie but totaled two pass deflections and an interception. According to those who make the decisions, he had earned the opportunity to fill Surtain's massive shoes.
“If you recall how he played at the end of last year, he's probably got the best hands on the team. At least internally, we have been thrilled with his progress," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said in his postgame press conference.
Payton Assesses Plan of Attack at Houston
The Broncos' defense was put on their heels a bit early on, but the unit eventually settled down after Texans quarterback CJ Stroud left the game (and did not return) due to a concussion. Stroud went 6-of-10 for 79 yards before departing.
His backup, Davis Mills, averaged 4.6 yards per pass, threw no touchdowns, took two sacks, and logged a paltry 68.3 rating. The Broncos' defense — which hit Mills seven times and sacked him four times — limited Houston to 268 total yards and allowed only 3-of-17 third-down conversions despite the latter running 72 plays and holding the ball for over 34 minutes.
“I think our plan today was a little bit more coverage. Now, the plan's set on QB one. The numbers tell you when you pressure or play man. one thing that happens for a quarterback when that happens is it speeds up your decision-making, and you go right to here. When you mix the pressures with some sim pressures, that can become a little more problematic, so our plan was rushing coverage and then obviously that can unfold a little bit with another quarterback in there, but overall, it worked pretty well.”
Ryans Responds to KAD Hit
Abrams-Draine was embroiled in some controversy as the aforementioned Stroud concussion came on a bang-bang play by the young defender, who hit a scrambling Stroud while he was sliding, causing his head to contact the ground.
Abrams-Draine was initially flagged for unnecessary roughness before replay overturned the call — much to the dismay of Texans coach DeMeco Ryans.
“He hit the quarterback when he was sliding and giving himself up,” Ryans said after the contest, per Pro Football Talk. “If I’m incorrect on the rules, I’ve seen that happen multiple times with our guys, and we get the penalty.”