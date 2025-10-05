Payton & Nix Comments Could Foreshadow a Big Courtland Sutton Day in Philly
Veteran wide receiver Courtland Sutton's importance to Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix was reflected in the four-year, $92 million extension he received this past summer. Their chemistry together has paid off in back-to-back games.
The Broncos' undisputed No. 1 receiver has delivered big numbers, grabbing 11 balls for 199 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Sutton made a huge difference-maker against the Cincinnati Bengals last week, excelling as a big-bodied go-to guy who comes down with the ball in the red zone.
Sutton is a bona fide X-factor, impressing Broncos head coach Sean Payton. Sutton offers Payton a deep bag of tools to go to in the red zone.
“He has a handful of his traits, relative to how he prepares, is fantastic. He’s strong with strong hands in traffic, and in the red zone, there’s generally traffic," Payton said of Sutton. "So it favors certain players, and then there’s certain players maybe it doesn’t favor as much. He’s one of those guys, and we’ve seen a number of times it’s kind of covered, traffic, and yet he can high-point a ball and catch it properly.”
Sutton uses his total package of physical abilities to outmuscle defenders for scores in the red zone, which was on display on Monday night in his touchdown just before the half against the Bengals.
Sutton paid the price physically, as he landed heavily on his back in the end zone, but his quarterback fully appreciates the selfless and clutch receiver he has at his disposal.
“It’s great. He’s an experienced guy who understands defenses, understands space and time," Nix said about Sutton on Thursday. "He’s got great body control. When one-on-one, you can literally throw it up to him. You feel comfortable that he is going to come down with it, but he’s just wise beyond his years. He allows us to scheme him up. He’s a smart football player, and I mean, he’s proven it time and time again. He forces teams to really take him away, and it’s our job to get him open.”
Scheming to get Sutton open when the Broncos' offense is under the shadow of the goalposts will be more difficult against Vic Fangio's defense this Sunday in Philadelphia. If the .500 Broncos are going to take down the currently undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, they'll have to capitalize on any opportunities in the red zone.
Sutton will be the major focal point for the Broncos' passing offense when they get inside the 20-yard line, so he knows that doing his homework will make all the difference when his number gets called.
“What they do well in the field is just amplified. I was just talking to someone earlier today about how when Coach [Vic] Fangio was here, that was one thing that if we were not statistically in a high category anywhere else in terms of team stats, red zone defense was always something he did a really good job at," Sutton said on Thursday. "I think it’s the way he coaches it. He’s a really good teacher... It will be on us to make sure that we are sound in our technique, our execution, the game plan, and going out there and taking advantage of the opportunities that come when they do come. They do a really good job of making sure they are sound in that part of the field.”
One of the most compelling subplots on Sunday will be how Fangio tries to nullify the Nix-to-Sutton connection. Fortunately, everyone within the Broncos' inner circle has gotten the memo.
Game on.