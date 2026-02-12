PFF Calls for Broncos to Add Super Bowl MVP in Free Agency

Pro Football Focus recently included the Denver Broncos on a shortlist of potential NFL offseason moves that would take certain teams to the "next level."

That move, according to the analytics giant, is the free-agent signing of Super Bowl 60 MVP running back Kenneth Walker III, who may or may not return to the Seattle Seahawks in 2026.

"The Super Bowl 60 MVP is likely to have a robust market this offseason. Not only was his performance in the season’s final game outstanding, but his 91.5 PFF rushing grade this season led all qualified running backs. Including the postseason, he racked up the second-most missed tackles forced and explosive runs in the NFL," PFF's Dalton Wasserman wrote on Feb. 11.

"Seattle will almost certainly make Walker’s retention a priority, but a team like the Denver Broncos could change the complexion of their offense with him in the fold. Denver’s rushing production cratered after J.K. Dobbins’ midseason injury. Their inability to run the ball was a big reason they couldn’t finish a championship run. Adding an explosive back like Walker to the mix would finally give Sean Payton’s offense some balance."

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

An decorated collegiate back, Walker has been among the sport's most underrated — yet productive — backs since entering the league as a 2022 fourth-round draft picks. He's averaged a career 4.3 yards per carry, totaling 3,555 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns across 58 appearances (54 starts) for the Seahawks.

Walker, who turns 26 in October, became the first RB since Denver's Terrell Davis to win Super Bowl MVP when he logged a season-high 135 ground yards on 27 totes as Seattle defeated the New England Patriots, 29-13, last Sunday.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald and running back Kenneth Walker III (9) celebrate with the Vince Lombardi trophy after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Free Agency Outlook

With his leverage at an all-time high, Walker enters the NFL's upcoming signing period as a top-two option at the position — assuming, of course, he isn't re-signed or tagged by the Seahawks — behind only the Jets' Breece Hall.

The Broncos should be in the market for his services with incumbent starting RB J.K. Dobbins scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent following an injury-marred maiden campaign in the Mile High City. Backups Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie are also currently unsigned.

Whether Walker makes it to market — and whether the Broncos are keen to meet his assuredly lucrative demands — will remain ongoing storylines as March approaches.