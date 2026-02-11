6 Reasons Broncos Should Prioritize Signing RB Kenneth Walker III

If the past two Super Bowls have taught us anything, it's that running back talent matters. The position had been devalued in the NFL over the years, but thanks to players like Saquon Barkley and Kenneth Walker III, not to mention stars like James Cook, Derrick Henry, Bijan Robinson, and Breece Hall , running back is on the rise.

Even Denver Broncos fans have a new appreciation for how big of a difference the right running back can make on a team's outlook. Before J.K. Dobbins went down with a season-ending foot injury in Week 10, the Broncos had a top-10 rushing offense and they were seven games into their 11-game winning streak.

From Week 11 on, the Broncos' rushing production steadily declined to a point where Bo Nix was having to do the heavy lifting to move the chains on the ground. And we saw how that ultimately served the Broncos when it mattered most; Nix suffered a fractured ankle during a quarterback-planned rush, ending his season in the divisional round of the playoffs, and putting the kibosh on the team's Super Bowl ambitions.

Dobbins is a free agent entering 2026, and while the Broncos could always look to rekindle things with their leading rusher from last season, there are several other premier running backs set to hit the market that don't have the same injury concerns.

One such player is the Super Bowl 60 MVP, Walker. On the heels of his 135-yard rushing performance vs. the New England Patriots, his free-agent stock has skyrocketed, but that shouldn't scare off the Broncos. Walker had nine missed tackles forced in the Super Bowl.

The Seahawks are likely to make a play to keep Walker around, but if he hits the open market, the Broncos have to be ready to pounce. Here are three reasons the Broncos should prioritize him.

Back-to-back big runs from Kenneth Walker 🔥



Down-to-Down Consistency

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Last season, Walker eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the second time in his career, averaging 4.6 yards per carry last season. A 2022 second-round pick out of Michigan State, he has been a consistent contributor for the Seahawks.

Reliable Availability

No running back in today's game can completely avoid the injury bug, but of 68 possible games he could have played since entering the league, Walker has appeared in 58 with 54 starts. 17 of those starts came last season for the Seahawks.

It's worth mentioning that he did miss six games in 2024, eventually landing on injured reserve in December. But he followed that up by not missing a game in 2025.

Receiving Upside

As Walker showed in the Super Bowl, he also offers some versatility as a receiver out of the backfield. His career-high receiving season came in 2024, catching 46 passes for 299 yards and a touchdown. For comparison's sake, Broncos' rookie running back RJ Harvey was heavily utilized as a pass-catcher out of the backfield last season, hauling in 47 passes for 356 yards and five touchdowns.

Harvey will be reprising his role as a red-zone weapon and backfield receiver in 2026 and beyond, but it would be an extra feather in Sean Payton's cap if he also had a running back like Walker who can pound the rock and catch the ball.

Capable Blocker

Walker, like most college running backs entering the NFL, started out his pro career as a bit of a liability in pass protection. However, he attacked that aspect of his game, and while he might not be elite, he's more than capable now.

Not Too Pricey

Spotrac projects Walker's market value to be $9 million per year. I would inflate that a bit after the Super Bowl, with a ceiling of $15 million/year, which would put him in the top-five highest-paid running backs in the NFL. But a happy medium of $11 million/year could be where he ultimately falls.

The Broncos will have just shy of $30 million in salary-cap space, and they'd be wise to allocate a portion of it for a tier-one running back to help carry the load. The 25-year-old Walker would be a wise bet.

Help Protect Nix

Nix can do so much for the Broncos. He's barely scratched the surface, despite his prolific start . But the Broncos put too much pressure on him to carry the offense in the wake of Dobbins's injury, and it blew up in their faces.

Consider Payton sufficiently scared straight. No more nickel-and-dime running backs; it's time to target a top guy and be willing to compete and spend to get him.

The Takeaway

Walker should be that guy, if the Seahawks let him hit the market. By the way, even if the Broncos successfully target and sign a running back like a Walker or Hall in free agency, that wouldn't preclude them from also bringing back Dobbins.

Imagine if the Broncos' running back depth chart looked like this:

Walker (or) Hall

Dobbins

Harvey

The Broncos' offense would be set up to take a quantum leap forward, especially if the front office can continue building the nest around Nix by adding one more premium pass-catcher. The Broncos have done well to invest in the offensive line and defense.

Now it's time to splurge on the skill positions while Nix still has three more years of cost control on his draft-pick contract.