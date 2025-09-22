Sean Payton Reveals Why Broncos Put ILB Dre Greenlaw on IR
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton acknowledged a "fair question" about Dre Greenlaw after Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, the team's second straight defeat in which the veteran linebacker's absence was greatly magnified.
Greenlaw was placed on short-term injured reserve Saturday due to an ongoing quad injury, and will miss at least three more games being being eligible to return.
“We got to a point, and listen, he’s been busting his tail. This will take a little of the pressure off," Payton explained to reporters. "We could have done it earlier, and yet, there was still—there was a goal date, and it was either this week or next. And we felt like the last thing we want to do is have him come out too early and reinjure it. And George and I sat down with him. We spent some time discussing it. And now, there’s plenty of season left. It was just something that, obviously, with hindsight, we could have said we should have done it. But at that time, the information was, ‘Hey, this is four weeks away.’ But it’s a little bit longer.”
Much has been made about Greenlaw, whom the Broncos signed to a three-year, $31.5 million contract in March. The former 49ers star injured his quad the following month, briefly returned to practice at the start of training camp, and has been sidelined since.
Payton has vacillated between refusing to comment on Greenlaw's status and insisting the 28-year-old will take the field "sooner than later" -- something not seen since July 31.
“We felt like he’s kind of on our schedule and, look, we spent time on it because it’s a little nebulous relative to the injury," Payton offered Wednesday. "And that’s all I’ll say.”
With Greenlaw mothballed, Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad have started at ILB for the Broncos. The duo was severely exploited in last week's loss to Indianapolis, with rookie tight end Tyler Warren earning Rookie of the Week honors on the strength of a four-reception, 79-yard receiving line.
“A part of it was, when you have that balance – there’s conflict: run, play, pass, dropback pass. So, I think being more efficient on first down can calm it down," Payton said Wednesday of the coverage struggles.
Things didn't get much better for Denver on Sunday as the defense allowed 300 passing yards to Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert -- including a game-tying score and the eventual game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter -- amid its 23-20 loss.