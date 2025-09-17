Broncos Offer Disappointing Week 3 Update on LB Dre Greenlaw
The Curious Case of Dre Greenlaw took another turn Wednesday when Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton admitted the veteran linebacker's recovery from a quad injury has been "nebulous."
Greenlaw, who hasn't practiced since July 31, was working off to the side field as the Broncos began full-scale preparations for their Week 3 road meeting with the division-leading Los Angeles Chargers.
“We felt like he’s kind of on our schedule and, look, we spent time on it because it’s a little nebulous relative to the injury," Payton told reporters after practice, via The Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson. "And that’s all I’ll say.”
Signed to a three-year, $31.5 million deal in free agency, Greenlaw initially suffered a quadriceps injury while working out in April. The former 49ers star sustained another issue — unrelated, according to Payton — at the onset of training camp in July. He's been out of action since, inactive for Denver's first two regular-season games.
"We are being smart. We’re being conservative relative to the approach. It’s a long season," Payton said on Sept. 1. "So most importantly, having him not only healthy early on, but for the long haul is the goal. [Vice President of Player Health & Performance] Beau [Lowery] and his staff do a great job of that, better than anyone in the league. With each player, you have to treat them accordingly relative to the injuries, the injury history, the position they play. And yes, is there always risk when you’re lining up out there playing a position like that? There certainly is, but he’s very much in tuned to what we’re doing.”
Greenlaw, who missed much of the last two seasons in San Francisco due to a torn Achilles, got in a limited practice last week which led to encouragement that his Broncos debut was drawing near. But expectations should be tempered until further notice.
Barring a surprise, Denver will be without Greenlaw in Los Angeles, again thrusting backup ILB Justin Strnad into a starting role opposite Alex Singleton. Both Strnad and Singleton were badly exposed in last week's loss to the Colts, with rookie tight end Tyler Warren continually burning the duo on pass patterns.
“A part of it was, when you have that balance – there’s conflict: run, play, pass, dropback pass. So, I think being more efficient on first down can calm it down," Payton said Wednesday of the coverage struggles, per The Denver Post's Luca Evans.