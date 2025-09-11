Sean Payton 'Updates' Status of Broncos ILB Dre Greenlaw
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton provided a brief update on the status of starting inside linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who missed last week's regular-season opener and did not practice Wednesday as the team readied for Week 2.
Emphasis on "brief," however.
“Nothing to update you on. Progress is going well," Payton told reporters.
Signed to a three-year deal in free agency, Greenlaw initially suffered a quadriceps injury while working out in April. He sustained another quad injury — unrelated, according to Payton — at the onset of training camp in July. The former 49ers star has been out of action since.
“He hadn’t played in the preseason, but he’s gotten a lot of work," Payton said on Sept. 1. "We are being smart. We’re being conservative relative to the approach. It’s a long season. So most importantly, having him not only healthy early on, but for the long haul is the goal. [Vice President of Player Health & Performance] Beau [Lowery] and his staff do a great job of that, better than anyone in the league. With each player, you have to treat them accordingly relative to the injuries, the injury history, the position they play. And yes, is there always risk when you’re lining up out there playing a position like that? There certainly is, but he’s very much in tuned to what we’re doing.”
With Greenlaw ruled out, veteran backup ILB Justin Strnad drew the start last Sunday against the Tennessee Titans and performed ably, notching three solo tackles, one tackle for loss, two pass deflections, and a sack across 38 defensive snaps.
If Greenlaw remains sidelined, Strnad will replace him once more at Indianapolis in Week 2, with undrafted rookie Karene Reid functioning as the primary reserve.
“Well No. 1, we knew he was a real good special teams player," Payton said of Strnad on Sept. 5. "So the vision of being able to play inside, play [special] teams. You want to answer the question, ‘How many snaps is he going to play if he’s linebacker [No.] 3?’ Obviously if he’s linebacker [No.] 2… So once you get past your starters, these guys have to contribute in the kicking game, and I would say he has real good football I.Q.”