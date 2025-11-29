Sean Payton’s Elite SNF Record Will be Put to the Test vs. Commanders

When it comes to Sunday Night Football, no NFL head coach has the big primetime game more locked down than Sean Payton over the years. The Denver Broncos are coming out of their bye to take on the Washington Commanders on the road on Sunday night.

Payton's all-time record as a head coach on Sunday Night Football? 14-3 (.824). That mark puts Payton in the SNF lead all-time.

Sean Payton: 14-3 (.824)

Matt LaFleur: 12-4-1 (.736)

Sean McDermott: 8-3 (.727)

Wade Phillips: 8-3 (.727)

John Harbaugh: 14-7 (.667)

Prepared for Primetime

What does it mean for Sunday night at Northwest Stadium? Payton will have his team prepared and ready to roll.

One thing that distinguishes Payton as a head coach is his recognition for the moment and for situations. When the limelight is shining brightest, he and his team are usually at they're best.

Give a coach like Payton an extra week of preparation, and it will only add to the Broncos' comportment on Sunday night. Everybody knows that Andy Reid's post-bye record is amazing, though it took a hit this season when the Broncos vanquished the Kansas City Chiefs after their bye.

Payton learned Reid's bye-week approach years back and still implements the blueprint.

“I’ve told you this before, those first two or three years in New Orleans, I don’t know what our record after the bye was. Andy was in Philly and I called him," Payton said on Wednesday. "He had a real good record after the bye, and he kind of told me what he did. I adopted that, and it helped.”

Payton's Turnaround

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton talks with quarterback Bo Nix (10) during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

At 10-2, Payton has done one heck of a job this season. The Broncos have won eight straight games. It should put Payton in the Coach of the Year sweepstakes, an award that he won in 2006 in his first year with the New Orleans Saints.

When it comes to active head coaches, only three guys have won more games than Payton. To wit: Reid (Philadelphia/Kansas City), Mike Tomlin (Pittsburgh), and John Harbaugh (Baltimore). Pete Carroll (Las Vegas) rounds out the top five active coaches.

As a head coach, Payton has produced 10 seasons with 10-plus wins, including last year with the Broncos. Reid has 19, while Tomlin and Harbaugh have 11.

That represents a staying power that made Payton such a coveted coaching commodity on the NFL hiring market in January of 2023. The Walton-Penner ownership group did everything it could to land Payton, including relinquishing a first and second-round draft pick to the Saints for his coaching rights.

So far, so good. It's safe to say the Walton-Penners have extracted an excellent return on that particular investment, and Payton is just getting started. In Year 1, he won eight games with Russell Wilson as his quarterback, and snapped the Chiefs' 16-game reign over the Broncos.

In Year 2, Payton jettisoned Wilson to the tune of an NFL-record $85 million dead-money hit to the salary cap. Unflinchingly, Payton acted, and quickly turned his attention to the 2024 NFL draft class.

Enter Bo Nix with the No. 12 overall pick in the draft. Payton then takes a Broncos team that was wracked by the pressure of that dead-money hit, and leads them to a 10-win season, with a rookie quarterback.

Payton snapped the Broncos' eight-year playoff drought last season, and has his team positioned well to compete for the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC. He's an expert in his field, and one of the best in the business.

Payton can be a little gruff and direct at times when it comes to dealing with the press. But his results speak for themselves.

Expect a strong showing from the Broncos vs. the Commanders, not only because of Payton's record on SNF, but also because this team is coming off a bye.

