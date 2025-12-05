Broncos Lose Defensive Lynchpin To Injury in Crucial Divisional Rematch

The Denver Broncos have a chance to secure the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC this week and deepen a key tiebreaker over the New England Patriots. However, the Broncos will have to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders , who may be a two-win team, but they gave Sean Payton's team a run for their money in Week 10.

The Broncos will need as many of their key guys on the field as possible. We've been monitoring the practice reports all week, but it's now time to analyze the final injury report for both squads.

Let's start with the good guys.

Broncos Injury Report

Out

Nate Adkins| TE | Knee

D.J. Jones | DT | Ankle

Full Go

Zach Allen | DE | Calf

Jonah Elliss | OLB | Hamstring

Reese Taylor | CB | Chest

Pat Bryant | WR | Hamstring

Analysis

There was some hope that Jones would be good to go, but a third day of non-participation in practice has ruled him out. Fortunately, the Broncos have two very good defensive linemen to step in for Jones, in Malcolm Roach and Eyioma Uwazurike.

As much as it hurts to see Jones ruled out, though, at least Allen was a full go on Friday and cleared to play. Allen popped up on the practice report suddenly on Thursday, giving everybody a bit of a scare, but he's good to go.

Jones and Adkins are out, but at least the Broncos are finally getting Elliss back in the mix. The second-year rush linebacker has had some bad injury luck this year, which has prevented him from building on his impressive rookie campaign. There might be some rust, but Elliss will be a nice feather in Vance Joseph's cap.

It's also good to see Bryant cleared to play, after he also popped up suddenly on the practice report on Thursday. The rookie wideout has begun to pick up a head of steam, and is building some solid chemistry with Bo Nix. Bryant has become an impact player.

It's also good to see Taylor fully cleared. If he dresses, he's a depth cornerback and a special teams contributor.

Raiders Injury Report

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) is sacked for a loss against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Out

Alex Backman | WR | Thumb

Michael Mayer | TE | Ankle

Dont’e Thornton | WR | Concussion

Questionable

Jordan Meredith | OL | Ankle

Dylan Parham | OL | Back

Jamal Adams | LB | Knee

Jeremy Chin | S | Back

Maxx Crosby | DE | Knee

Full Go

Will Putnam | C | Shoulder

Geno Smith | QB | Foot

Analysis

Smith is listed as a full go, but he was limited in Wednesday's practice. Being hobbled against this Broncos pass rush is a terrifying proposition for any quarterback, so we'll see if the Raiders are able to protect him any better than they did in Week 10, when they relinquished six sacks.

We'll keep an eye on Crosby, who has traditionally fared well against the Broncos. He's the only Raiders defender the Broncos might fear. He's questionable, but I'll be surprised if he doesn't suit up in this rivalry game.

No Mayer in this one puts more pressure on Brock Bowers. The Broncos had a good plan for Bowers in Week 10, so we'll see if they can execute again.

Adams and Chin are also worth monitoring between now and Sunday. Both are starters, and Chin, in particular, can be a nightmare at times.

