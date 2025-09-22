Payton Praises Broncos RB for Coming 'Ready to Play' in Week 3
Objectively speaking, there were only two offensive bright spots for the Denver Broncos in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers — one of which was wide receiver Courtland Sutton, who compiled 118 receiving yards and a touchdown on six catches.
The other was running back J.K. Dobbins, who led the Broncos in rushing for a third consecutive week, finishing with 83 ground yards and a TD across 11 carries, averaging an immaculate 7.5 yards per tote.
It was (something of) a Revenge Game for the former Chargers starter, and he passed with flying colors.
“I think we have talked about this before. It’s not unusual for a player, coach, or son to go back and he was passionate and ready to play. He played well," Broncos head coach Sean Payton told reporters after the divisional matchup.
Dobbins, who in June joined Denver on a one-year contract, again operated as the no-doubt top dog in Payton's three-headed backfield. Second-round rookie RB RJ Harvey handled only two carries, while quarterback Bo Nix totaled eight rushing attempts. Third-string RB Tyler Badie did not receive a touch.
Dobbins was patient, decisive, and took what a stingy Chargers defense gave him. His best scamper came on a 41-yard sprint down the sideline to open the second half. He capped the drive with a one-handed snag that he took to the end zone, and counted as a rushing score as it was a backward pass from Nix.
For another Sunday, and in spite of another tough defeat, it was easy to see why the Broncos coaching staff has enthroned Dobbins atop the depth chart.
"I think sometimes there are certain tags," Payton said last Monday. "Harvey got some tougher run looks in the 11 or sub-personnel groupings. Dobbins had some real good runs for us though. Quite naturally as one’s going, you feed him more. I was pleased overall with how we played as an offensive line. I thought we did a good job of creating space, creating movement. The opening series was going to be three runs in a row to get our first first down, and it happens on the first run. At that moment when you’re able to do that, you have more control of the game and so that part of it was important.”
Dobbins and the rest of Denver's downtrodden offense will aim to group in Week 4, when they come home to Empower Field to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.