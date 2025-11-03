Broncos HC Reviews Play of Newly-Signed TE Marcedes Lewis
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton was pleased with the six-snap sample size of newly-signed veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis amid Sunday's 18-15 victory over the Houston Texans.
Lewis was not targeted in the passing game, but, as 9NEWS' Mike Klis noted, he helped spring running back J.K. Dobbins for an 11-yard gain on the team's fourth offensive play of the game.
Acquired for his elite blocking prowess — and quickly moved from the practice squad to the active roster — Lewis was exactly as advertised.
“It was good," Broncos head coach Sean Payton told reporters Monday. "He had a limited snap count. We know he wanted to do that. It gives us a physical blocking element and for our run game, that’s important. So there’s a presence about him I like. I’m glad he’s in our building.”
Lewis Makes History
Officially starting his 20th NFL season, Lewis — who turned 41 in May — became the oldest player in team history to appear in a regular-season game.
According to the Broncos' media release, he also became the sixth non-quarterback or kicker to span two decades in the league, joining legendary football figures such as Jerry Rice, Darrell Green, Junior Seau, Jim Marshall, and Jackie Slater.
“I got in trouble yesterday, I told you guys, I think he’s [Lewis] the oldest player I coached, and meanwhile, [former NFL QB Drew] Brees… (Laughs) Pretty dumb of me. I think obviously there are some guys, we’ve seen in all of sports that can hit an age that’s unusual, and he’s one of those guys," Payton said last Friday. "I mean, his routine, his regimen, all of it is extremely impressive. I’m glad he’s here.”
Broncos Standing Pat at the Deadline?
That Denver signed Lewis in the first place was born out of necessity, with backup TEs Lucas Krull (foot surgery) and Nate Adkins (knee injury) sidelined for the foreseeable future. The club needed a capable body behind starter Evan Engram and coaching staff favorite Adam Trautman.
Which also begs the question as to whether the Broncos, who were linked in trade rumors to Minnesota's TJ Hockenson, will now stand pat at the position (or any other position) prior to Tuesday's NFL trade deadline — something Payton indicated might be the case.
“We would never make a trade to send a message to the team," he said Monday. "Everyone in the locker room, our players, coaches, management, front office knows that we’re all in to win. The trade would take place—this supposed trade—if we found value in something that could help us. Period. That’s it. We’re not looking to send a message.”