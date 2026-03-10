Adam Trautman Addresses Critics After New Broncos Deal

Veteran tight end Adam Trautman's return to the Denver Broncos on a three-year, $17 million deal is bound to have divided opinions.

The eye test suggested that Trautman whiffed on too many blocks last season to merit a significant ongoing investment, but the Broncos' top brass thought otherwise.

Unsurprisingly, the 29-year-old has a far higher opinion of himself than a large swath of Broncos Country does.

"I am an all-around (tight end) and the contract shows it," Trautman told The Denver Gazette 's Chris Tomasson . "I'm one of the best blockers in the entire league regardless of what PFF (Pro Football Focus) thinks. I don't care what they say and no other player does either. I am an all-around (TE)."

Consider the statement made, but if you're looking to connect the dots on why the Broncos opted to make such a firm commitment to Trautman without letting him test the market, the subsequent one-year deal they gave to fellow tight end Nate Adkins illustrates how important continuity appears to be to the decision-makers.

Trautman's low receiving production of 20 catches for 195 yards and a solitary touchdown won't jump off the page at fans, but perhaps the relative lack of production from Denver's true pass-catching tight end, Evan Engram, only makes that contrast more starkly.

Furthermore, Trautman has a well-documented history with head coach Sean Payton, which obviously had considerable value for the Broncos. Trautman was drafted by Payton in New Orleans back in 2020.

Trautman in High Demand?

Sep 14, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Denver Broncos tight end Adam Trautman (82) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Perhaps the explanation is that Denver knew there'd be a competitive market for Trautman's services when the 'legal tampering' window opened on Monday morning. Trautman's remarks seem to point that way.

"I had a good amount, four or five teams that were pretty heavy on me... I'm sure (the Broncos) wanted to avoid getting to tomorrow (when negotiating period starts) because it's just a bidding war kind of at that point," Trautman said via Tomasson .

Sticking around under Payton's wing no doubt was a big draw for Trautman, but the significant raise the Broncos gave him over the next three years was the true selling point.

"I do feel like I earned it and I feel like it matches what the market is for someone like me," Trautman said via Tomasson . "... I had a bunch of other teams that were really interested in me so that helped out but obviously I always wanted to come back to Denver."

Prior to legal tampering beginning on Monday, Broncos GM George Paton could only strike deals with his own free agents. Then Day 1 of 'legal tampering' came and went without the Broncos making one outside free-agent signing, though running back J.K. Dobbins and linebacker Alex Singleton were both re-signed.

All told, the Broncos' tight end room will have a familiar feel in 2025, but that will only raise further questions about whether the group can deliver better bang for their buck moving forward.