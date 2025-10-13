Broncos HC Sean Payton Comments on Upcoming Trade Deadline
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton would not rule out the team making an addition prior to the Nov. 4 NFL trade deadline. But he wouldn't confirm they're in the market for any particular player, either.
"Oh, man. Yeah, at some point," Payton told reporters Sunday following Denver's 13-11 victory over the Jets in London. "I think to answer your question, we would always pay attention to what we might be looking for, and I think we have time to do that, but I'm not thinking about that right now."
ESPN's Adam Schefter recently reported there "could be at least another dozen [trades] to come" after the Bengals acquired quarterback Joe Flacco from the Browns last week. Schefter also revealed a wide-ranging list of potential NFL trade candidates, including former Broncos QB Russell Wilson, outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, and defensive linemen Dre'Mont Jones and Shelby Harris.
"The list of trade candidates that executives and coaches believe could be available in the next few weeks features multiple high-profile players, including Kirk Cousins, Russell Wilson, Trey Hendrickson, Mark Andrews, Bradley Chubb, Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave, Breece Hall, Cameron Jordan and Riq Woolen. These players' respective teams haven't necessarily made them available via trade, but sources believe they eventually could be," Schefter wrote.
He added: "The teams that are winning want to bolster their rosters and their chances of making an extended playoff run. The teams that aren't winning are willing to begin looking ahead to the next season and stockpiling draft picks to help replenish their roster."
The Broncos are not expected to pursue any blockbuster deals, but it is possible they seek to reinforce an area of weakness, such as the interior offensive line — upgrading on fill-in left guard Matt Peart or providing insurance behind starter center Luke Wattenberg.
Peart struggled mightily in his first crack at replacing injured LG Ben Powers, committing multiple penalties and surrendering pressure to the Jets' defensive front in Week 6.
"Listen, we'll go back and look at the tape, but it wasn't -- listen, it wasn't just him," Payton said after the game. "We had a number of errors that there will be a lot of us that want to clean some stuff up."