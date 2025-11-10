Talanoa Hufanga Sounds Off On Broncos' Coverage Job Sans Surtain
When the Denver Broncos' front office made Talanoa Hufanga a high-priced free-agent acquisition this past offseason, getting a serious impact player was the least of their worries.
Broncos GM George Paton had to be comfortable with taking on some risk given Hufanga's recent injury history. However, the immediate upgrade Hufanga would provide at the safety spot alongside Brandon Jones wasn't up for much debate.
The level of faith the Broncos placed in Hufanga has been paying off handsomely, as the gifted safety has posted 70 total tackles, two tackles for a loss, two sacks, and a forced fumble thus far.
It's the stellar kind of production that could point toward All-Pro recognition once again, especially if the 25-year-old can keep playing lights out and showing up on the highlight reels.
Hufanga is yet to even mention the potential plaudits that might materialize further down the line. He's seemingly far more interested in performing within Vance Joseph's scheme, which he really digs.
Covering for PS2
His veteran leadership chops also match Hufanga's confident mindset, and since Patrick Surtain II went down with an untimely pectoral injury, the safety's intangibles are increasingly coming to the fore.
Communicating with Surtain's young replacement, Kris Abrams-Draine, and the rookie Jahdae Barron is a responsibility that Hufanga can handle well at this stage of his career. It takes a deep well of coverage skills to run with elite NFL receivers, but Hufanga has been impressed by what both youngsters have brought to the table in relief of Surtain.
“Oh, they’ve been good. They’ve been huge. I think it’s just been a testament to who they are, regardless," Hufanga said of Abrams-Draine and Barron. "Our coaches talked about it early on in the season. It’s a depth team right here. It’s definitely going to step up. Obviously, you can’t replace a guy like Pat schematically. You can work around different things, and Coach [Joseph] has done a great job to get those guys ready. You can see how they’re showing up and stepping up and making big-time plays in big-time moments.”
Surtain's injury has certainly made Abrams-Draine and Barron grow up fast recently, but it speaks to just how important the All-Pro cornerback is to the Broncos' scheme. Hufanga knows he has to be fearless and smart to help compensate.
"You know, we ask Pat to do a lot. When Pat’s out there, he’s covering the number one guy the whole game sometimes. It’s like, who am I to be scared on a down when I have to cover a wide receiver?" Hufanga said. "I’m so thankful to have the guys that we do and the rush that we do because that helps me out on my timing and stuff too. It’s very different than San Fran, I’ll tell you that. But I’m very blessed to be here.”
Doubtless, the previous scalps Hufanga has helped put on the Broncos' wall will pale in significance if they take down Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday. With the difficulty levels only set to climb, the Broncos' pivotal decision to sign Hufanga seems to be money well spent.