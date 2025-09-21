These Matchups Are Crucial for Broncos to Upset Chargers
The Denver Broncos are hoping to bounce back from a tough loss by beating the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3 and keeping themselves in play for the AFC West. If the Broncos lose this game, it would make it tougher to win the division, as the Chargers would be sitting 3-0, with all three wins coming in the AFC West.
There are not many favorable matchups for the Broncos' offense. This could be a rough game for Denver overall.
The Broncos will need to find a balance with their offensive attack and be smart with their play sequencing to limit the impact of some of these matchups that are in the Chargers' favor. Let's start with what might be the key matchup for the Broncos' offense.
RT Mike McGlinchey vs. OLB Tuli Tuipulotu
Tuipulotu leads the Chargers' defense with 10 total pressures, twice as many as the next highest, but he has zero sacks. He's tied for seventh-most pressures among edge rushers with at least 50 pass-rush snaps, but his win percentage is tied for the eighth-worst among the same group. With Khalil Mack hurt, there is more pressure on Tuipulotu to step up.
While McGlinchey hasn’t been great, he's been solid this season as a run blocker and pass protector. He should be able to handle Tuipulotu in the pass game due to the edge rusher's issues there, but the run game is different.
So far this season, Tuipulotu has done quite well as a run defender, and he sets a hard edge. That has typically been where McGlinchey does well, and the Broncos will need him to hold up and help the run game.
This game may require the Broncos to rely on the run game to control the clock, rest their defense, and keep Justin Herbert and the offense on the sideline.
QB Bo Nix vs. DC Jesse Minter
Last year, Nix struggled to close out against the Chargers' defense due to the adjustments that Minter made against him. Through two games this season, the Broncos' offense has struggled to close out games, a trend that Nix himself has highlighted.
Even with four touchdowns to one interception against the Chargers all-time, Nix's stats are a little misleading relative to his overall play. However, he came through in some key moments, but the Chargers' defense is vastly different from what Nix and the Broncos faced last year.
Can Nix step up even more and continue his climb after a terrible Week 1 performance? If the Broncos' defense struggles against the Chargers' passing offense, they may need Nix to step up and lead them to a win.
Running Backs vs. LB Daiyan Henley
Henley has been outstanding for the Chargers, and they're confident in his ability to eliminate running backs from the passing game. Sean Payton loves to include running backs in the passing game, so the Broncos will need to find ways to execute against one of the best up-and-coming linebackers in the NFL.
Although he's questionable with an illness, through two games, Henley has only been targeted five times when on a running back, allowing three catches for 16 yards. However, it's a small sample size, and neither the Kansas City Chiefs nor the Las Vegas Raiders use their running backs in the passing game quite like the Broncos.
Tyler Badie is the Broncos' third-most-targeted player, but the team's running backs have combined for 13 total targets, which is tied for the second most. The Broncos' backs in the passing game need to find a way to be effective against Henley to help the offense.
WR Troy Franklin vs. CBs Tarheed Still & Donte Jackson
Franklin has been the Broncos' top receiver through two games, and they will need him in a big way against the Chargers. The Chargers' defense prides itself on taking away explosive plays, and Franklin has been that guy for the Broncos so far.
Marvin Mims Jr. also applies to this, but Franklin is the focus due to the significant role he's had in the offense so far. The Broncos will need Franklin to win these matchups and find a way to make explosive plays, or momentum plays, for the offense.
Seven of Franklin's 12 targets have been for a first down or touchdown, and he has caught both of his contested-catch targets. The Chargers will likely focus on keeping Courtland Sutton limited, so that adds to the importance of Franklin continuing his ascension.