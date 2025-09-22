Sean Payton Puts Broncos Offense on Blast for Failing Bo Nix
The Denver Broncos have lost two in a row, and while there are differences between the two defeats, they have much more in common. The biggest common thread was the team's inability to finish in the fourth quarter and close out the game.
It happened in Indianapolis in Week 2, sparked by an untimely Bo Nix interception in the fourth quarter, and it repeated itself at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. On top of the absence of the killer instinct, the Broncos were penalized 10 times for 90 yards, and the offensive line could neither run block or protect Nix.
The tight ends accounted for one catch, and it came on a tipped ball that Lucas Krull hauled in on a heads-up play. Of course, there are also the highly scrutinized missed deep shots by Nix that happened throughout the game, as well as the Broncos' woeful 2-for-13 production on third down.
On Monday, Broncos head coach Sean Payton addressed the media via conference call. After having a chance to watch the film, meet with the team, and gather his thoughts, Payton publicly challenged Nix's supporting cast to step it up.
“I think it was too inconsistent. There were too many minus plays," Payton said. "So yesterday was a day that I would say the job degree difficulty factor, it was a hard day to play quarterback when your average third down is third-and-11. If we're not more efficient on first and second down, the best in our league are going to struggle with the numbers that we gave him [Nix] on third down."
Payton's right. Sure, he's protecting his quarterback, but he's speaking the truth. Too many first and second-down rushes were utterly blown up for lost yardage, and, again, Nix was under constant pressure.
What Stood Out
The biggest thing that stood out to Payton, though? The penalties and minus plays that kept putting the Broncos behind the sticks on offense.
"The thing that stood out was not only the penalties that set you back offensively, but the minus plays," Payton said. "That has to be corrected for us to be a quality offense.”
Payton's Take on Nix
As this offense continues to ride the struggle bus, Payton can't help but see the silver lining. He's also striving not to overcoach his talented young quarterback.
“There’s the two deep throws, the flea flicker and then the third-down play. I think you have to be careful you're not overcoaching a deep ball that's going off the fingertips," Payton said. "Now we've seen a couple in the last two weeks, and yet someone asked me about it yesterday. I think that the more concerning problem would be if we're leaving those balls inside where they're susceptible for an interception."
Payton seems to believe that Nix is doing about as well as can be expected behind an offensive line that has failed to provide him consistent time. That, too, is alarming, considering how many salary-cap dollars the Broncos have invested in their offensive line. When Nix is given time to throw, he's efficient.
Protecting Nix is obviously a huge priority. But if the Broncos can't figure out a way to win on first and second down, specifically with the run game, these first three games will be just the tip of the Nix iceberg.
Payton likes that Nix is climbing the pocket and utilizing his mobility to evade the rush and keep things alive. I guess it's true that it's hard to be precisely accurate when you're running for your life constantly.
"So, he's climbing the pocket. He's doing a great job," Payton said before turning his remarks back to two of Nix's missed deep throws. "Both of those are third-and-long situations where there's obviously a different type of pass rush. That's not what's concerning to me this morning, after the loss yesterday, wouldn't be the deep ball misses. That wouldn't be what's on my mind.”
What Payton is Actually Discussing With Nix
Those wondering whether Payton has sat Nix down to discuss his deep-ball placement can rest assured that the Broncos' head coach hasn't lost one wink of sleep over the issue.
“The conversations relative with the ‘Q’ [Nix] would not be those two deep balls on third-and-like 23 or third-and-11. The conversation would be throughout the game, relative to plays we’re getting in and out of, location throws, third down," Payton said. "But a lot has been made of the two long balls. I’ll be honest with you, again driving in this morning, that’d be like 50th on my to-do list item.”
Broncos Still Believe They're a Good Team
Payton emphasized on Monday morning that the Broncos have lost to a pair of "pretty good football teams." He also made it clear that he still believes the Broncos are "one of them."
It's very early in the season. Payton helped create some 'Super Bowl' expectations this season thanks to comments he made in the press during training camp.
The Broncos are obviously talented, but they've looked far from being a Super Bowl contender. And, frankly, they haven't looked like a well-coached team, either. The 34 penalties through three games illustrated that.
But there's a long row left to hoe. The story of the 2025 Broncos includes only the first three chapters thus far, with at least 14 more to go. We can all try to guess how it's going to end, but nobody knows, including Payton.
So let's enjoy the ride as the Broncos relearn how to finish these close games in the fourth quarter. Three weeks in, this team has yet to find its footing, let alone it's stride. That time will come.
“I don’t think I can ever recall being with a team that always finished and didn’t struggle. In other words, it’s a journey here. So when the season’s over with, let’s look at this team and say, ‘Hey, can they finish?’ We’ll be able to point to Week 2 and 3, we weren’t able to," Payton said. "But I think of certain teams that I’ve been a part of or coached, and I think that the corrections and the improvement, any good team really, and even last year we had a Wild Card Playoff team, there’s a stretch where you begin to win games and you play better. That’s what’s due for this team. That’s what has to happen for this team. That’s what has to be on our horizon.”