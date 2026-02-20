Top 10 Cornerbacks for Broncos in 2026 NFL Draft

GM George Paton loves his cornerbacks, and this is a great class for the position, but do the Denver Broncos have a need there? At first glance, maybe not, but the deeper you look, the more pressing it becomes.

Riley Moss is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is coming off a rough season with all the defensive pass interference calls. Denver has Kris Abrams-Draine waiting in the wings, who has two years left on his rookie contract, but his play was rough when he saw the field this last year, and he could use some competition.

The Broncos' cornerback need is more on the boundary than the nickel with Jahdae Barron and Ja’Quan McMillian . This will be the last season Denver has McMillian on a cost-controlled contract (he's a restricted free agent). The Broncos could use added depth on the boundary with Abrams-Draine, and if there is a chance to upgrade over Moss, Denver has to consider it.

While this is a weak cornerback class overall, there is some good talent at the top. However, the depth of this class is where the strength really lies, and that bodes better for the Broncos, as their need at the position plays out.

Mansoor Delane | LSU

Don't get hung up on Delane's length and athleticism; he's a smart, technical, and disciplined player who stays in phase throughout his coverages. He has the versatility to line up inside or outside and can play in any coverage scheme.

Delane's technique is among the best I have ever seen; only a handful of corners were better technicians when entering the NFL. Delane should be gone by the time the Broncos are on the clock, and shouldn’t fall to a range they could trade up to get him.

Jermod McCoy | Tennessee

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) celebrates after making a play during a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, November 16, 2024. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McCoy's medicals will be vital for NFL teams, as he doesn’t have any tape in 2025. However, his 2024 was so good that if he had played in 2025 and showed good progress, he'd probably be a top-five player in the class.

McCoy has the traits to be effective in all types of coverage, and his awareness and instincts are exceptional, which can ease the transition to the NFL. If the medicals check out, he has a chance to be the first corner drafted, even without the 2025 tape.

Colton Hood | Tennessee

Tennessee defensive back Colton Hood (8) doesn't like the penalty call during a college football game between Tennessee and Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Oct. 18, 2025. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hood is a bit of a project, but he has the size, length, athleticism, physicality, and ball skills to be a great NFL corner. However, you have to continue developing the techniques, the eyes, and the discipline, as he can't coast quite as much on his physical attributes as he did in college.

In three years, if Hood can get the football side of things developed, we could be looking back at him as the best corner out of this class. He has such high upside and untapped potential, and that gives him a low floor.

Avieon Terrell | Clemson

Nov 1, 2025; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell (8) reacts to a pass interference call during the NCAA football game against the Duke Blue Devil at Memorial Stadium. | Alex Martin-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Terrell’s middle name is fluid because he is such a smooth mover in coverage, and he transitions between phases flawlessly. There are some concerns against the run, but it isn’t a mental concern, and you can see the physical temperament on tape.

It's unfortunate that Terrell wasn’t able to finish plays, as he has 17 career pass break-ups, but only two interceptions. He also plays with good discipline, and he cut down on penalties and missed tackles from 2024 to 2025.

Chris Johnson | San Diego State

Oct 5, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Chris Johnson (1) warms up against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors during pregame at Snapdragon Stadium. | Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

Johnson has the versatility to play in man and zone coverage, but he is best suited for a press-man scheme. There is plenty of recovery athleticism to handle losses off the line, and he is extremely sticky with his coverages to stick with his assignment.

While Johnson's run defense is fine, he gets caught on blocks too often, which is also a concern in his handling of screens. He's disciplined in his technique, doesn’t get called for many penalties, and has great ball skills, with five interceptions and nine pass break-ups over the last two years.

Keith Abney II | Arizona State

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Keith Abney II (1) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Abney isn’t undersized, but he doesn’t have an ideal size or build for his frame. Despite that, he does exactly what you want to see from corners who don’t have that ideal size: he plays bigger than he is and doesn’t let it get exposed as a weakness consistently.

The biggest on-field issue with Abney is that he can be reckless as a defender and overly aggressive in coverage, creating openings for opposing offenses. Improving his discipline will help, and his fluid, smooth movement and stickiness will buy him a lot of patience with coaches.

D'Angelo Ponds | Indiana

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ponds doesn’t have the size to be a boundary corner in the NFL, but he has the tools and makeup of an NFL nickel. Despite his size, he plays physically and bigger than he is, and uses it as a chip on his shoulder to keep fighting on the field.

There is good versatility in what Ponds brings to the table with coverages, but not as much with his alignment. Despite his attempts to play bigger, he does get caught by size in coverage and will get plowed over as a run defender by tight ends and pulling offensive linemen.

Brandon Cisse | South Carolina

Aug 31, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Donavon Greene (3) tries to make a one handed catch behind South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Brandon Cisse (15) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Versatility is vital for corners, but that's not Cisse's bag. As the NFL is predominantly a zone coverage league, he comes in as a man corner with many questions in zone. He can stick with his assignment and has good technique to stay on their hip, but his awareness and instincts, which are important for zone defense, are missing.

Cisse is an explosive athlete and should have some exceptional testing at the NFL Combine, but the interviews and drills will be more important for him. His ability to answer questions, in interviews and in drills, about his ability to work in the zone is critical.

Davison Igbinosun | Ohio State

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Davison Igbinosun (1) looks on during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The size and versatility are undoubtedly there with Igbinosun, but the discipline is going to raise a lot of concerns with 16 penalties combined in the last two seasons. Now, teams will point to the drop-off from 12 in 2024 to four in 2025, but the concern will remain. It isn’t completely attributed to playing less, but he did play 155 fewer snaps in 2025 than in 2024.

A lot of those penalties stem from Igbinosun's physicality, which is great to see, but he will have to keep it toned down in the NFL. His technique is good, and he can carry routes vertically and horizontally, play in any coverage scheme, and play inside or out.

Treydan Stukes | Arizona

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Stukes is trending in the right direction as an ascending player who improved each year in college football. His instincts are great, and his ball skills are excellent, allowing him to take advantage of them and get into great position.

There aren’t any questions about Stukes's size or length, but some concerns over the athleticism and physicality, particularly as a run defender. He has a chip on his shoulder and a coach who will love how hard he works, and the year-over-year improvement is great to see.