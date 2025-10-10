Two Broncos Ruled Out of Week 6 Tilt vs. Jets in London
The Denver Broncos are starting to get banged up. Nothing major, but the injury bug is taking bite-sized chunks out of the Broncos as they prepare to take on the New York Jets in London.
Bo Nix says he doesn't believe in "trap games," but the Jets are winless, and thus, they're desperate, so the Broncos have to be wary of that level of intensity.
On Friday, the two teams released their final Week 6 injury reports. Let's break them down.
Broncos Injury Report
Out
- Jonah Elliss | OLB (Ribs/Shoulder)
- Ben Powers | OG | (Biceps)
Questionable
- Malcolm Roach | DT (Calf)
Full Go
- Tyler Badie | RB (Shoulder)
- Nik Bonitto | OLB (Wrist)
- D.J. Jones | DT (Shoulder)
- Alex Singleton | LB (Thumb)
Analysis
Fortunately, Roach, Badie, and Jones have practiced in full each of the past two days. However, the Broncos still have to make the roster move of activating Roach, which will come likely before Sunday, with him taking Powers' place.
Powers will head to injured reserve. He's expected back sometime in December.
Meanwhile, the Broncos' defensive line is poised for a huge boost with Roach's return. Hopefully, that can help compensate for the absence of Elliss this week in London. We might even see rookie Que Robinson suit up for the first time this season.
Bonitto and Singleton are nursing the same injuries they've been dealing with for most of the regular season. Neither injury has prevented them from seeing the field in a full-time capacity.
Jets Injury Report
Out
- Michael Carter III | CB (Concussion)
- Allen Lazard | WR (Personal)
Questionable
- Brandon Stephens | CB (Neck)
- Ja’Markis Weston | LB (Groin)
Full Go
- Justin Fields | QB (Knee)
- Jermaine Johnson | OLB (Ankle)
- Kene Nwangu | RB (Hamstring)
- Quinnen Williams | DL (Groin)
Analysis
The Broncos may be a little banged up this week, but the Jets have several key players dealing with an injury. Lazard's absence won't be due to an injury, but it'll be felt.
Meanwhile, Fields is dealing with a knee that could make him slighlty less mobile. On the other side of the ball, Williams is battling a groin injury, but both have been cleared to participating fully in the Jets' Friday practice.