OTC Valuation of Broncos’ Last 7 Extensions: Hits, Misses, & Questions
This season and in 2024, the Denver Broncos extended multiple players who were already under contract with the team. The majority have been players the Broncos drafted and developed, although two were signed as unrestricted free agents, then recently extended.
Much is expected out of these players, given that they're all receiving considerable money, far more than what a recent draft pick receives from the contract he signs shortly after being drafted.
We're going to examine the eight players who were on the Broncos roster when they received new contracts to see what the team is getting in terms of value.
We'll use Over The Cap's valuation as a guide. However, it's important to note that OTC's valuation metric only accounts for the first three weeks. But we will examine how those players did in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals to get an idea about the value each player is delivering.
In a future installment, we'll examine those who signed their first contracts with the Broncos as unrestricted free agents, and in another, we'll look at some recently drafted players. For now, let's focus on the seven who've signed new deals last or this season.
Garett Bolles | OT | APY Salary: $20.5M
- Recent extension: Four years, $82M, $23.75M fully guaranteed
- OTC valuation through three weeks: $26M
Four games into the season, Bolles is playing some of his best football. Through three games, he has allowed pressure on just 1.9 percent of his snaps, which led the NFL through three games.
Against the Bengals, Bolles allowed just two pressures when facing star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson. Bolles is proving to be very much worth the extension he received midway through last season.
At the rate things are going, Bolles could be on his way to the first Pro Bowl nod and second All-Pro selection of his career. He last received accolades for his breakout season in 2020.
Courtland Sutton | WR | APY Salary: $23M
- Recent extension: Four years, $92M, $40M fully guaranteed
- OTC valuation through three games: $20.089M
Sutton is delivering valuation through three games that is slightly below his APY salary. However, that's not a bad thing, as he isn't that far removed from that figure.
Furthermore, Sutton is coming off a quality outing against the Bengals, as he caught five passes off six targets with a touchdown. Also, one thing that keeps his valuation down is he was held to just one catch for six yards against the Indianapolis Colts. An outlier.
Sutton was paid like a good-but-not-elite receiver and he's delivering as one would expect thus far. Some might like to see more out of him, but he's definitely not underperforming relative to his deal.
Quinn Meinerz | OG | APY Salary: $18M
- Recent extension: Four years, $72M, $24M fully guaranteed
- OTC valuation through three games: $16.29M
Meinerz got off to a slow start, but he played well in Week 4. Even with the rough start to the season, his OTC valuation through three games isn't far from his APY salary.
As with Sutton, Meinerz isn't underperforming relative to his deal. But some might say they'd like to see more, particularly after he got first-team All-Pro honors last season.
There's plenty of games left for Meinerz to reach the level he was at last season. We'll see whether he continues to improve.
Nik Bonitto | OLB | APY Salary: $26.5M
- Recent extension: Four years, $106M, $38.346M fully guaranteed
- OTC valuation through three games: $34.423M
What can you say about Bonitto other than he's delivering on that huge extension he received this season. He's already got 4.5 sacks in four games.
In those four games, he has created 12 pressures, which puts him on pace for 51 for the season. That would be a career best for Bonitto if he stays on that pace.
While Bonitto still has issues with his run defense, his pass rushing talent cannot be questioned. At the rate he's going, he will be a strong candidate for Defensive Player of the Year.
Jonathon Cooper | OLB | APY Salary: $25.5M
- Recent extension: Four years, $54M, $16.73M fully guaranteed
- OTC valuation through three games: $26.154M
The other starting edge rusher is doing well for himself, too. Despite not playing well against the Colts, Cooper is living up quite well to his contract.
Cooper has 2.5 sacks and seven quarterback pressures, but he's done well with run defense for the most part. He's on pace to match his production in 2024 (10.5 sacks and 30 pressures).
While Cooper may not be an elite player, he has excelled in his pairing with Bonitto. It's good to see the Broncos have two quality pass rushers lining up on the edges.
Zach Allen | DL | APY Salary: $25.5M
- Recent extension: Four years, $102M, $44.25M fully guaranteed
- OTC valuation through three games: $13.667M
After signing with the Broncos as a free agent in 2023, Allen has paid dividends and the team rewarded him with a new deal. His valuation through three games, though, hasn't reached the level of that extension.
With that said, it's still early in the season and not everything is Allen's fault. As he gains a reputation in the NFL, teams are more likely to double-team him in the pass rush, which limits his opportunities.
And Allen does have 11 pressures in four games, which means he's on pace for 50 for the season. He had 47 last year and, while it would be nice to see his sack totals increase, he is doing things fans may not always notice.
D.J. Jones | DT | APY Salary: $13M
- Recent extension: Three years, $39M, $26M fully guaranteed
- OTC valuation through three games: $8.552M
Jones has been solid but not great to start the season. His valuation through three games isn't far from his APY salary, though it would be nice to see him improve his play to justify the deal.
Still, Jones was a player who was most likely retained because of his familiarity with the team and the leadership he brings to the locker room. He does give the Broncos continuity on the defensive line from last season.
To his credit, Jones has one sack and four pressures in four games. His pressure total is just halfway from his season best of eight with the Broncos in 2022. As with Allen, it's early, so Jones does have plenty of time to increase his valuation.
Patrick Surtain II | CB | APY Salary: $24M
- Recent extension: Four years, $96M, $40.69M fully guaranteed
- OTC valuation through three games: $14.19M
Surtain didn't have his best performance against the Colts or the Los Angeles Chargers, but bounced back against the Bengals. His early-season struggles are why his valuation is far below his APY salary.
Once again, there is still time for PS2 to improve his play and, thus, his valuation. And he is coming off a strong showing in which he limited elite wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase to one catch for eight yards when he was matched up with him.
Surtain will get a chance to raise his stock for the 2025 season when the Broncos face the Philadelphia Eagles. He'll likely draw their top receiver, AJ Brown, and if he can contain him, PS2 will certainly raise his valuation.