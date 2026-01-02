What Vance Joseph Really Thinks About Chargers QB Trey Lance

If Justin Herbert 's brand of escape-ability was going to be on show this weekend, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph might be having a few sleepless nights. As it stands, though, the Broncos will face Los Angeles Chargers backup quarterback Trey Lance this Sunday, with the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC on the line.

That might lead you to believe that the Broncos' defense, which has already racked up a team-record 64 sacks, might be set to feast, but Joseph isn't dismissing the threat Lance will pose in the least. Broncos head coach Sean Payton wants pressure on the quarterback, but he emphasized this week a specific kind of "cage rush."

“There’s plenty of tape. He was a first-round pick for a reason," Joseph said of Lance. "He’s athletic, he can run. That’s Coach [Payton]’s theme this week about rushing a guy the right way because he can hurt us with his legs."

Last week, the Kansas City Chiefs' third-string quarterback Chris Oladokun was able to successfully evade Denver's pass rush, for the most part, extending multiple plays with his legs and putting pressure on the defense, at times. Joseph didn't feel like the Broncos played up to their cage-rushing standards last week.

With Lance, the Broncos will strive for a return to form.

"He can make every throw on the field. He’s a first-round pick, so playing our best ball is going to be important for us," Joseph said. "Each week, it doesn’t change. What’s the best plan to get these people stopped? We put our guys in good position to make plays, and that’s it. We don’t care who’s playing for them. At least I don’t.”

PS2 is Well Aware of Lance's Skill Set

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) and quarterback Trey Lance (5) walk on the field before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 35-6. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lance can extend plays and make positive yards with his legs, and that's the type of dynamic skill set that can lead to unlikely upsets. Broncos' Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Surtain II remembers Lance extremely well because they were in the same draft class back in 2021, so he understands the intangibles L.A.'s quarterback brings to the mix.

“Obviously, Herbert is a great player, but we are preparing the same as if he were out there," Surtain said. " Trey is very capable... He is a first-round pick with all of the intangibles and tools to succeed. We’re definitely not taking this game lightly. It’s a division opponent, and he is a hell of a player. They have a great organization and coaches, so we have to be sharp.”

Guarding against season-finale lethargy means there will be nothing copy-and-paste about the Broncos' game plan for the Chargers. Herbert's absence only means that Payton is constructing a unique plan of attack for Lance.

"Now, we have to focus on, ‘All right, what are the strengths of Trey?’ So that’s significant," Payton said. "They’re different style players. But our focus is on this game and winning this game.”

Against the Chiefs, Oladokun caused headaches — enough for Joseph to lament that the youngster was able to break containment and make some plays. This time around, Joseph is reinforcing the benefits of adhering to the productive pass-rushing strategy of caging the quarterback even more rigidly.

“I think to sack the quarterback, you have to cage him," Joseph said of the strategy. "Each quarterback has different scramble traits, so you have to have the awareness and a plan to rush each guy differently.”

Bonitto Looking to Finish Strong

Lately, Nik Bonitto's three-game sack drought has raised concerns that a combination of injury and fatigue may have set in. Bonitto has stalled on his still-impressive 12.5 sacks to date, and he's also recently added a cumbersome elbow brace to the club he's worn to protect his injured thumb, but Payton hasn't pressed any panic buttons.

It's been more about carefully managing the pitch count of superstars like Bonitto, fellow edge rusher Jonathon Cooper, and Pro Bowl interior defensive linemen Zach Allen.

The Broncos' cage-rushing approach has remained intact, and the valuable depth they've assembled in Jonah Elliss and Dondrea Tillman has played its part along the way. The Chargers have allowed 56 sacks this season (fifth-most in the NFL), so the Broncos will have their opportunities vs. Lance.

The Broncos not having to deal with Herbert unquestionably comes as a relief, and it could be a timely tonic to get the likes of Bonitto back in the sack column.

