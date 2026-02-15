Report: Broncos Hire 'Rising Star' to Coach the Secondary

The first domino has dropped in the Denver Broncos' coaching search to fill a few vacancies this offseason. CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported on Saturday that the Broncos are hiring Doug Belk to serve as the secondary coach, replacing Jim Leonhard.

"The Broncos are expected to hire Doug Belk as a defensive backs coach, sources tell CBS Sports," Zenitz posted on X. "Was defensive backs coach at USC the last two seasons and coached stars like Kamari Ramsey and Bishop Fitzgerald. Before USC, he was defensive coordinator at Houston."

A 'Rising Star'

Pulling up Belk's profile on USC's website , the first thing you read is that he's "one of the biggest rising stars in college football's coaching landscape." Sean Payton went back to the college ranks to fill this vacancy on his staff, just like he did in 2024 with the Leonhard hire, who spent the preceding couple of seasons coaching and consulting at Illinois and Wisconsin, respectively.

In Leonhard's first year in Denver, he served strictly as the secondary coach. In 2025, he was promoted to defensive pass game coordinator and assistant head coach, which meant that Denver would need another guy to help Leonhard coach the room day to day.

That coach was Addison Lynch, whom the Broncos promoted from a defensive assistant role to the cornerbacks coach. Leonhard and Lynch tag-teamed the secondary in 2025, and it paid big dividends. Alas, Lynch was fired two days after the 2025 season ended for reasons that are unknown.

Belk, 38, is a former college quarterback. He's been coaching at the collegiate level since 2011, with stops at Valdosta State, Alabama, West Virginia, Houston, and USC.

This will be Belk's first NFL job, and he's inheriting a great room. With Pro Bowlers and All-Pros like Patrick Surtain II and Talanoa Hufanga, Belk has some great veteran leadership to lean on, plus the excellent contributions of players like safety Brandon Jones and cornerbacks Riley Moss, Ja'Quan McMillian, and former first-rounder Jahdae Barron.

Belk's contributions to the USC Trojans' defense were palpable. He's got a great reputation as a rising star in the coaching realm, and his first step into the NFL world puts him in a position to coach two of the best players at their positions and room with a lot of great young talent.

Broncos' Remaining Vacancies

The Broncos also have coaching vacancies to fill at offensive pass game coordinator and wide receivers. The pass game specialist role was also vacated, with Zack Grossi taking a job with the Baltimore Ravens.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see Payton bring in some additional help on the defensive side, but with Belk in the fold, Vance Joseph's return keeps that unit in a stable position to pick up where it left off when the 2026 season rolls around.

Keep an eye on John Morton as the top candidate to return as pass game coordinator on offense, a role he held in Denver for the first two years of the Payton era. As far as wide receivers go, it's anyone's guess who Payton will bring in, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him pull from the college ranks there, too.