Most Important Broncos Revenge Games on the 2026 Schedule

The Denver Broncos earned a first-place schedule in 2026. It also happens to be that time on the NFL schedule rotation where the AFC West plays the AFC East and the NFC West, two divisions that produced five playoff teams last season.

The Broncos' schedule is especially stiff to open up the season, and it's punctuated by a trio of tougher matchups at the end. Maybe the Broncos don't win 14 games this season , but considering that their division rivals also have to play the AFC East and NFC West, 11 or 12 wins could secure the AFC West crown .

There are a few games on the Broncos' 2026 schedule that have some revenge angles attached. Let's break them down.

Week 1: at Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) speaks to media after the win over the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Broncos won at Arrowhead Stadium last season, but that was without Patrick Mahomes in the lineup. The Broncos haven't defeated a Mahomes-led Chiefs squad at Arrowhead ever.

Bo Nix came tantalizingly close in 2024 as a rookie, but a blocked field-goal attempt as time expired sealed a tight Chiefs victory. You can believe that Nix and company relished winning at Arrowhead last season, even without Mahomes in the lineup, but there was a hollow aspect to it nonetheless.

There'd be no better way of avenging the Broncos' decade-long inability to win in Kansas City than by getting the Week 1 win. Winning at GEHA Field in front of a Monday Night Football audience would also signal that last season's changing of the guard in the AFC West was real and lasting.

Week 2: Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Monday, April 20, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars caught a Broncos team that had been on an 11-game winning streak in Week 16 last season. The Broncos had obviously grown weary of carrying the weight and expectations of the streak, and the Jaguars exploited that by winning 34-20 at Mile High.

Jacksonville has to come back to Denver, only this time, it's early in the season. The lopsided nature of that loss, combined with the smack that Jacksonville head coach Liam Coen talked afterward, is Denver's revenge motive here.

"[I’m] just thankful that a small market team like us can come into a place like Mile High and get it done," Coen said from the post-game podium.

Coen's snarky quip after the game was also a misconstruing of something Payton said during the week-long lead-up to the game. Payton complimented the job Coen had done, giving props to the Jaguars and pointing out the challenges a small-market team faces in garnering national recognition. Payton's implication was that Jacksonville deserved more credit and attention for what it had accomplished.

Coen twisted Payton's words to give his team some bulletin-board fodder. I doubt Payton took too kindly to that. There are some scores to settle in this one.

Week 5: at Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) talks to head coach Jim Harbaugh during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Nix has yet to win at SoFi Stadium since joining the Broncos in 2024. The Chargers, with Jim Harbaugh as head coach, have had the Broncos' number when Justin Herbert has been in the lineup.

The Broncos were swept by the Chargers in 2024, and then split with them last season. But Denver's win over L.A. came in the season finale when the Chargers were resting Herbert and other starters for the playoffs.

It's time to seize back the narrative, and beat the Chargers in their house.

Week 16: Buffalo Bills

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws during the fourth quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The revenge angle here comes more from Buffalo's perspective, as the Broncos bounced them from the playoffs in the divisional round with their 33-30 overtime win. That game was not without controversy, and afterward, the Bills fired head coach Sean McDermott.

New Bills head coach Joe Brady will be looking to regain the upper hand in this series with the Broncos. Let us not forget: the Broncos had the clear revenge angle going into that divisional round game, after the Bills had unceremoniously spanked them in the wildcard round the year prior with a 31-7 win.

Nix and the Broncos balanced the scales, although the fallout in Buffalo may have only intensified the revenge angle. This game will be played on Christmas Day, but don't expect there to be a spirit of "goodwill" in this one.

For what it's worth, Nix could be looking for some revenge in his own right, after he fractured his ankle on the third-to-last play in that divisional round win over the Bills, which ended his season, and torpedoed the Broncos' Super Bowl hopes. A little payback could be in order.

Week 17: at New England Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) rushes the ball against Denver Broncos safety Devon Key (26) during the first half in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

With Nix out of the lineup, the Patriots were able to hang on and beat the Jarrett Stidham-led Broncos in the AFC championship game the following week. Drake Maye did not play well, though the Broncos did allow him to rush for 65 yards, which, combined with Stidham's turnovers, was the deciding factor after holding the Patriots to just 65 passing yards.

If Nix had been in the lineup that cold, snowy day at Mile High, the Broncos likely would have punched a ticket to the Super Bowl. He would have been more productive on offense, despite the weather, and he would have been far less likely to turn the ball over as Stidham did. Seven of New England's 10 points came off turnovers.

Suffice it to say, the Broncos can't wait to measure up with the Patriots again. The NFL world was robbed of the marquee Nix vs. Maye matchup, but good things come to those who wait.

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