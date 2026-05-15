Predicting Every Broncos Game Score Even Though It's Way Too Early

The Denver Broncos' 2026 schedule dropped on Thursday night , and suffice it to say, it's going to be a challenge . On the heels of their 14-win finish last year, the Broncos draw a first-place schedule, plus the AFC East and the NFC West.

Those two divisions feature five playoff teams from 2025. The good news is, every Broncos rival in the AFC West also has to face those teams in 2026.

The Broncos may not win 14 games in 2026, nor the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC. But there's a good chance they won't have to win that many games in order to repeat as AFC West champions, which would be a guaranteed ticket to the playoff tournament.

It's the middle of May, and we're still yet to see the Broncos take the field for OTAs, let alone training camp and the preseason. It's way too early for a schedule prediction, but I'm going to do it anyway.

I'll render one schedule prediction now (with scores) and another closer to the regular-season opener. My thoughts might change between now and then, depending on how the Broncos take shape this summer and on all the teams on the schedule. Without further ado.

Week 1: at Kansas City Chiefs on MNF

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass against Denver Broncos linebacker Dondrea Tillman (92). | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Broncos open on the road against the Chiefs, and it's on the national stage . It'll be the first game back for both Bo Nix and Patrick Mahomes, both of whose 2025 seasons ended early due to injury.

Mahomes's injury was way more costly, and his recovery has been and will continue to be more arduous because he tore an ACL and LCL in his knee. Nix fractured his right ankle, which, aside from being in a boot for six weeks or so, meant that he was pretty quickly back on his feet. How these two quarterbacks perform in their first game back will play a big part in how this one shakes out.

The Broncos returned 90% of their snaps from 2025, re-signing 17 of their own free agents, while making a few strategic offseason additions to upgrade the roster, like trading for veteran wideout Jaylen Waddle. The Chiefs upgraded their running back room, signing Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, and drafted cornerback Mansoor Delane at No. 6 overall.

The Chiefs' secondary will always benefit from the expert coaching of defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, but it could take time for the new-look cornerback lineup to find its footing. That could lbe an opportunity for Nix and his arsenal that now features Waddle in the attack.

That being said, the team that runs the ball best will likely win this game at Arrowhead Stadium. I'm taking Nix and the Broncos in a close one.

Pick: Broncos 23, Chiefs 20

Week 2: Jacksonville Jaguars

Denver Broncos defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (97) sacks Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16). | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Jaguars were the team that put the kybosh on the Broncos' 11-game winning streak last year. By that point, though, the Broncos were tired from carrying the weight of the streak and needed a setback to enliven and galvanize them. That's exactly what happened, but it was an ugly loss.

Like the Broncos, the Jaguars were very conservative in free agency. Gone is 1,000-yard running back Travis Etienne, All-Pro linebacker Devin Lloyd, and cornerback Greg Newsome.

Against Jacksonville's stingy defense, the Broncos struggled to convert on third down, but that metric is set to improve with the return of a healthy J.K. Dobbins and the arrival of fourth-round running back Jonah Coleman.

The Broncos flip the script in this one, sending the Jaguars home with double-digit loss, as Nik Bonitto and Zach Allen wreak havoc on Trevor Lawrence.

Pick: Broncos 27, Jaguars 17

Week 3: Los Angeles Rams on SNF

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws the ball to receiver Puka Nacua (17) against the Minnesota Vikings during their playoff game at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale. | Joseph Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Broncos' second primetime game of the season comes against their first NFC West foe. The Rams are an unfamiliar opponent in many ways, but they share a similar offensive philosophy and a balanced roster.

This game is going to come down to the quarterback play. When Matthew Stafford gets hot, he can be unstoppable, and Puka Nacua is one of the most explosive wide receivers in the NFL.

The Broncos' secondary will have to come correct in this one, and Nix is going to have to be efficient and productive on third down and in the red zone. The more pressure the Broncos can put on Stafford the better, but he's going to strive to get rid of the ball quickly.

The Broncos prevail with a walk-off Wil Lutz field goal.

Pick: Broncos 30, Rams 27

Week 4: at San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) reacts after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

After three brutal opponents to open the season, it doesn't get any easier for a while. The Broncos travel to Santa Clara, CA, to take on the 49ers.

The 49ers have been snake-bitten the last couple of seasons, but this early in the year, there's a good chance they're at full strength. The key to this game will be establishing the run on offense and getting after Brock Purdy on defense.

Again, the Broncos draw a quality quarterback, which means Nix is going to have to out-duel Purdy, make good decisions, and move the chains on third down. San Francisco's defense is a force to be reckoned with, but new Broncos offensive coordinator Davis Webb will have a few cards up his sleeve to deploy in critical moments.

Alas, it's not quite enough, and the Broncos lose a close one.

Pick: 49ers 24, Broncos 20

Week 5: at Los Angeles Chargers

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws for a first down in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Broncos have not won at SoFi Stadium since Jim Harbaugh became the Chargers' head coach. In fact, Harbaugh has had Sean Payton's number since joining him in the AFC West, but this is the year the worm turns.

The Broncos came close to victory over the Chargers on the road last year, but Justin Herbert made some amazing plays late in the fourth quarter. This time around, the Broncos need to get out to a hotter start offensively, but Herbert finds a way to keep pace.

This game comes down to a walk-off field goal that sends the Broncos home with their second straight loss.

Pick: Chargers 27, Broncos 24

Week 6: Seattle Seahawks on TNF

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) calls a play during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The Broncos get the Seahawks on a short week. It marks Denver's third primetime game of the season, showcasing 'The Super Bowl That Should Have Been.'

Sam Darnold is limited to field goals for much of the game, but so are Nix and the Broncos. This one comes down to the fourth quarter and which team gets the ball last.

In the face of the onslaught of this brutal first six games, the Broncos come up short, falling to 3-3 on the season. However, things are about to start looking up.

Pick: Seahawks 20, Broncos 17

Week 7: at Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) rolls out against the Los Angeles Rams. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

With the worst of their schedule behind them, the Broncos hit the desert motivated to start stacking some wins. The Cardinals have a very lackluster quarterback situation under first-time head coach Mike LaFleur.

The Broncos' defense puts the clamp down on Jacoby Brissett, and Nix and company romp up and down the field on the way to a commanding victory that reinvigorates the Mile High City.

Pick: Broncos 30, Cardinals 10

Week 8: Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) calls out from the line of scrimmage in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Nix has not lost to Mahomes in Denver. This time around, though, Mahomes has found his footing again and is the one with the ball in the closing moments. The Chiefs win on a field goal, splitting with the Broncos.

Pick: Chiefs 27, Broncos 24

Week 9: at Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) passes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Panthers won their division and made the playoffs as an 8-9 team last year. The Broncos put a magnifying glass on the shortcomings of Bryce Young, who is sacked six times and picked off twice.

Nix has one of his most efficient passing games of the year, as the Broncos cruise to victory in this East Coast road trip. The Broncos hit their Week 10 bye at 5-4

Pick: Broncos 35, Panthers 24

Week 10 Bye

This bye comes at a solid point in the season, right smack-dab in the middle. After a mostly brutal first half of the schedule, it gives Denver the rest and recovery needed for what will be a crucial stretch run.

Week 11: Las Vegas Raiders

Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) rushes the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Who are the Raiders starting at quarterback by Week 11? I'm guessing it'll be rookie Fernando Mendoza, the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, though it could be Kirk Cousins.

Either way, the Broncos handle Maxx Crosby's threat off the edge and overwhelm the Raiders' pass protection on the way to a big sack game for the defense.

Pick: Broncos 24, Raiders 17

Week 12: at Pittsburgh Steelers on Prime

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks on after being sacked during the first half of the NFL Wild Card game against the Houston Texans. | Michael Longo/For USA Today Network-PA / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Broncos take on the Steelers on Black Friday in their fourth primetime game of the season. Mike McCarthy takes over as head coach, and the Steelers struggle to replicate the stability of the Mike Tomlin era.

Who will be playing quarterback for the Steelers? Odds are, it's Aaron Rodgers, though he's yet to announce his intention to play a 22nd season, let alone for the Steelers. The lure of reuniting with the head coach with whom Rodgers won his only Lombardi Trophy is too much to pass up.

As for the game itself, it's a little tougher to project without knowing the quarterback situation, but assuming it's Rodgers, the Broncos get after the quarterback and force four sacks. Nix and the Broncos' offense get their licks in on the ground and through the air, with the game coming down to the closing moments. Lutz kicks the game-winner.

Pick: Broncos 23, Steelers 20

Week 13: Miami Dolphins

Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) throws during the third quarter of their game against the Baltimore Ravens. | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Malik Willis takes the reins under center and tries to make the most of a depleted offense. Gone are Waddle and Tyreek Hill, and the Broncos exploit the lack of explosiveness with a big game in the takeaway department.

New Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley is a defensive-minded coach, but Nix and the Broncos run the ball down their throat, rushing for 150 yards on the way to a relatively comfortable win.

Pick: Broncos 31, Dolphins 20

Week 14: at New York Jets

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates the win over against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The Broncos travel east once again to take on the Jets, who gave them fits in London last year. With Geno Smith now under center for the Jets, the Broncos tee off, sacking him five times and picking him off twice.

Nix and the offense don't turn in their finest showing, but they do enough against Aaron Glenn's team to emerge victorious.

Pick: Broncos 17, Jets 9

Week 15: at Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

By this point in this season, it's the Mendoza show for sure. However, Broncos Country travels well, especially in Vegas, making this one feel like a neutral field.

The Broncos get it done, sweeping the Raiders for the third straight year.

Pick: Broncos 27, Raiders 19

Week 16: Buffalo Bills on Netflix

Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) catches a touchdown against Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (23). | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The fifth and final primetime game on Denver's schedule is a rematch of the 2025 divisional round playoff. The Broncos won that game in overtime 33-30, at home.

Josh Allen is always going to be a handful, and the Broncos can't expect the Bills to turn it over five times again. This time around, though, the Broncos' ground game is a much bigger factor, helping to sustain drives and wear down the Bills' defense, keeping Allen on the sideline for longer stretches.

Nix out-duels Allen again in the highest-scoring game of the season, as the Broncos emerge victorious.

Pick: Broncos 38, Bills 35

Week 17: at New England Patriots

Denver Broncos defensive end Zach Allen (99) and linebacker Justin Strnad (40) tackle New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10). | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Football fans are finally treated to a Nix vs. Drake Maye matchup. This one is at Gillette Stadium, but by this point in the season, the Patriots have fallen prey to a much stiffer schedule than the cake walk they had last year.

The Broncos run the ball down New England's throat, in their house, and get after Maye with multliple hits and sacks. The Broncos give the NFL a preview of how it's going to look in the playoffs, and send a message.

Pick: Broncos 27, Patriots 20

Week 18: Los Angeles Chargers

Denver Broncos defensive end Zach Allen (99) reaches for Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10). | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Will either team be resting starters in this one? It's hard to say, but even though the Chargers and Chiefs also have to play the AFC East and NFC West, by this point in the season, my bet is that every game will count.

This ends up being a got-to-have-it slugfest. At home, with division stakes and AFC playoff seeding on the line, the Broncos finally get their first win against Harbaugh with Herbert on the field, finishing the season 13-4.

Pick: Broncos 20, Chargers 17

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