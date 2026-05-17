Nik Bonitto Makes Feelings Clear on Broncos-Von Miller Rumors

Von Miller has made it clear on his social media and at stops on the offseason trail how much he'd love to reunite with the Denver Broncos. Miller recently posted an image of himself in a No. 24 Broncos uniform on his Instagram story, setting the fan base ablaze.

Miller's status as a free agent notwithstanding, the Broncos' depth at outside linebacker makes it hard to see how and where he would fit in without stifling the growth of the younger players on the depth chart. Coupled with the unlikelihood that the former Super Bowl 50 MVP would be willing to play special teams, any potential Orange and Blue swan song seems like a pipedream.

That being said, All-Pro rush linebacker Nik Bonitto advocated for a Miller/Broncos reunion earlier this week.

"It would be pretty crazy, for sure. Obviously, everybody would love that; not only the fans but the players," Bonitto said on Wednesday via DNVR 's Zac Stevens . "I mean, he's a guy that's loved here in Denver so much. My personal favorite player ever to watch, and just being able to kind of share a room with him would be amazing. Just to kinda share a room with him would be amazing."

Bonitto's Tie to Miller

Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) before a Christmas Day game against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Scott Winters / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

It's interesting how one of the draft picks the Broncos acquired in the Miller trade with the Los Angeles Rams was used to draft Bonitto at No. 64 overall in 2022 . Broncos GM George Paton knew what he was doing, and four years later, the torch has certainly been passed.

Trading Miller in 2021 was painful, but the demands of a rebuild often require tearful break-ups. However, moving on from Miller also heralded the Bonitto era. And Bonitto has grown into an elite, All-Pro pass rusher.

A Coach on the Field?

Adding a coach-on-the-field figure like Miller is a luxury the Broncos could likely justify if they wanted to. A different regime back in 2014 did something similar when the Broncos brought in DeMarcus Ware to shepherd Miller and chase opposing quarterbacks, but this is a different time and place, though the role reversal would be noteworthy.

In the meantime, Bonitto is continuing to draw from other elite pass rushers around the league to improve his game anyway.

"Myles Garrett is one of them," Bonitto told The Denver Post 's Luca Evans . "Micah Parsons. All the top rushers. Trey Hendrickson, I've watched him a lot. So, just watching those guys and seeing how they kind of react to those things."

The evidence points toward the Broncos being confident in their outside linebacker depth. After all, the team passed on drafting an edge rusher last month, and they have two veterans at the position on second contracts.

While the Broncos are moving Jonah Elliss to inside linebacker , Drew Sanders is headed the other direction to join Bonitto and company in the rush linebacker room. Bonitto took to X not long after the Elliss news broke, calling his teammate " the most versatile player in football ."

The Takeaway

At the end of the day, the cons probably outweigh the pros when it comes to the Broncos reuniting with the 37-year-old Miller. We can't rule it out, though, because this team is firmly in a Super Bowl window and could be looking for any edge to help them get over the hump.

Despite his age, Miller produced nine sacks last season in Washington. That could be enough for the Broncos to mull over a reunion.

Sign up for our free Denver Broncos On SI newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!