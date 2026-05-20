One Big Question Each Broncos 2023 Draft Pick Must Answer

The Denver Broncos' 2023 draft class is entering the final year of their contracts, meaning they're eligible for an extension. Each one obviously is hoping to earn a new deal from the Broncos, but they also have questions about their play that factor into that potential contract.

These are the biggest questions for the Broncos' five 2023 draft picks, and they need to answer them to help themselves earn a new contract or a good deal from another team in free agency next offseason. Let's examine each player's big deciding question.

Marvin Mims Jr. | WR/R

Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) carries the ball against the New York Jets during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Can he finally grow into a consistent receiver threat?

As an All-Pro returner, Mims has made a huge impact for the Broncos ever since they drafted him. However, his impact on offense has not quite been what they were looking for.

That doesn’t mean Mims has been non-existent on offense, as he has made many big plays, and some of them in critical moments, but he hasn’t been able to make himself more than a gadget-type receiver.

As Mims enters his fourth year in the NFL, he is looking at a good contract from either the Broncos or a new team, given his returner ability. One way he can get even more money on a new deal, though, is to show he can be more than a gadget on offense.

Mims must transform into a consistent, reliable receiver and be one of the top three pass-catchers in the Broncos' receiver room.

Drew Sanders | OLB

Denver Broncos linebacker Drew Sanders | Getty Images

Can he make it to the roster or practice squad?

Injuries and position changes have derailed Sanders’s career, and the Broncos are now asking him to move again from inside linebacker to outside , where his size and length are a major detriment. After missing two years of football, who knows what kind of football shape he's in or how ready he is to get back into the swing of football?

The position switch seems to be a last-ditch effort by the Broncos to try to get something out of their former third-round pick. Sanders is fighting for a practice squad spot with the Broncos or for a chance to catch on with another team, as his shot at lasting in the NFL is dwindling.

Riley Moss | CB

Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss (21) signals incomplete on a pass to the end zone vs. the Dallas Cowboys. | Derek Regensburger / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Can he cut down on the penalties without giving up more receptions and yards?

The penalties will always be a question with Moss, especially after allowing nearly 1,000 yards to opponents from penalties alone. Now, later in the 2025 season, he did take measures to cut down on penalties, but it came with the downside of allowing more catches and yards, making him more of a sieve in that regard.

Moss is still a high-quality player and one of the best No. 2 corners in the NFL, but he has to keep the penalties down and do so without giving up so many catches and yards as he did to end last season. He is already looking at a contract of over $20 million on an average-per-year basis.

If Moss can cut down the penalties without giving up the big plays, he could exceed the $24 million average Patrick Surtain II got, believe it or not.

JL Skinner | S

Denver Broncos safety JL Skinner (34) reacts after a defensive stop the end the game with a win against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Is there more defensively with Skinner, or is he just a special teams contributor?

Skinner has developed into a good special teams player, but has played sparingly on defense. In fact, when there have been moments for Skinner to take the field, the Broncos have often looked to one of their other safeties.

That should raise concerns about Skinner's development as a defender. When he was drafted, he was viewed significantly higher than where he went, and only fell due to an injury.

That led to high expectations for Skinner as a versatile defensive weapon, but he hasn’t had a chance to show that in Denver. With what the Broncos have spent at the safety position over the past few years, they could use Skinner to step up and play into the future of the room.

Alex Forsyth | OC

Denver Broncos rookie center Alex Forsyth during rookie minicamp in 2023. | Ben Swanson/Denver Broncos

Can he show more position versatility, as he's poised to be a free agent with little starting experience?

Between 2024 and 2025, Forsyth has seven starts, while seeing some snaps in seven other games. He didn’t see the field at all as a rookie.

Over his three years in Denver, Forsyth has struggled to show positional versatility to play guard and has looked like a center-only player.

Ideally, the Broncos don’t see Forsyth on the field during the 2026 regular season, because that means Luke Wattenberg stays healthy. But that could throw off Forsyth's potential for a good-sized deal in free agency.

So, Forsyth has to stand out in the preseason and show how much his game has grown, because he can only be guaranteed reps in the preseason, barring an injury, and not in the regular season.

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