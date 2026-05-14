Predicting Which Broncos 2027 Free Agents Stay or Go

The Denver Broncos have 35 players set to become free agents after the 2026 season, in one way or another. Even with the 2026 season still to be played out, there is some idea of who the Broncos should look to keep and who they should be ready to let walk.

Breaking that down, we can get an idea of which players might be looking at early extensions or even potential trades before or during the regular season. Today, we're breaking down these 35 free agents to determine who should be allowed to walk, be traded, or kept.

Voiding Contracts

Evan Engram | TE & Ben Powers | LG

These two veterans have their contracts voiding after the season, with Powers on February 20 and Engram's on March 2. Denver could work out extensions for both, but it's hard to justify keeping either player beyond this season.

In fact, both players could be potentially traded before or during the season. Either way, 2026 should be Powers and Engram's last year in Denver.

Unrestricted Free Agents

Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) celebrates his turnover with cornerback Riley Moss (21). | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Riley Moss & Ja'Quan McMillian | CB

The Broncos can’t reasonably keep both corners given their finances over the next few years. The team will likely allow at least one walk, and could potentially explore a trade before or during the season.

Ideally, the Broncos keep both and maintain one of the best defensive backrooms in the NFL. Still, it doesn't seem financially feasible, and it could be similar to the Broncos' defensive line last year, when John Franklin-Myers and Malcolm Roach entered contract years. Roach was extended, and JFM was allowed to depart after the season.

Jarrett Stidham & Sam Ehlinger | QB

The Broncos' second- and third-string quarterbacks are set to be free agents after the season, and while they like the room they have, they may not be able to keep them all. Denver should be prepared to keep whoever looks best throughout the season, with their cost in mind.

Lil'Jordan Humphrey & Marvin Mims Jr. | WR

Humphrey is a favorite of Sean Payton, and he is a decent enough piece to keep at the bottom of the depth chart or on the practice squad. Mims, on the other hand, is an elite returner, and the Broncos don’t have a viable option to pair with him, let alone replace him.

Denver should consider extending Mims before the season, before he can get any more expensive.

JL Skinner, Tycen Anderson, & Brandon Jones | S

Jones is probably in his last year with the Broncos, with the team looking at a new player, likely one of their depth safeties, unless he is willing to take less money and can bounce back to his 2024 self. His 2025 season was rough, even before he suffered an injury that saw him miss the end of the season and the playoffs.

As for Skinner and Anderson, both seem to be in play for a special teams role in Denver this year. That puts them in a good spot to get a cheap deal to stick in Denver as a special teams player after this season, and maybe factor into the future of Jones's spot.

Eyioma Uwazurike & Matt Henningsen | IDL

To put it bluntly, Henningsen is hanging on by a thread in Denver, while Uwazurike has become a capable role player in the rotation. Henningsen should be allowed to walk or kept on a cheap minimum deal for competition, while Uwazurike's future depends entirely on the season, the growth he can show, and potential interest from other teams.

Alex Forsyth & Michael Deiter | C

Deiter was brought in as extra depth late last season after Denver suffered some injuries at center, but the only way he should be brought back in 2027 is if the team wants to let Forsyth move on. If the Broncos think they can keep Forsyth on a cheap deal as the backup, they should do it, because he has done well when he has had to play in place of an injured starter.

Calvin Throckmorton | RG & Matt Peart | RT

Peart and Throckmorton have effectively been replaced, and neither has excelled with the Broncos. Perhaps the Broncos keep Throckmorton on a minimum deal, but Peart should be allowed to walk in free agency.

Lucas Krull & Nate Adkins | TE

The Broncos' tight end room is a mess, and Krull and Adkins are part of it. They are fighting for a roster or practice squad spot, so what happens after this season depends on what happens before the season.

Of the two, Adkins is more worth keeping around because he's at least a capable blocker. Krull is a liability in this area.

Jaleel McLaughlin | RB, Cody Schrader | RB, & Adam Prentice | FB

The time soon comes to move on from McLaughlin, and Schrader's outlook depends on what happens before the season. Schrader is a long shot to make the roster, let alone the practice squad.

Meanwhile, Prentice is worth keeping around, as he is a capable fullback and a good special-teams player.

Drew Sanders | LB

Denver should be ready to move on from Sanders, who has had his career derailed by injuries. At this point, the Broncos have replaced him, and now they're moving him to outside linebacker . If he manages to stick in Denver for the 2026 season, it should still be his last in Denver.

Restricted Free Agents

Denver Broncos offensive tackle Frank Crum (73) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown catch vs. the Buffalo Bills. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

WR Michael Woods II, OT Frank Crum, RB Tyler Badie, DL Jordan Jackson, OLB Dondrea Tillman, & S Devon Key

There are three tiers for restricted free agents: first-round, second-round, and original-round, which will determine what pick the Broncos get if someone signs a player under that tender. Every one of the Broncos' restricted free agents was undrafted, meaning Denver wouldn’t get a pick if it placed an original-round tender.

Another option, one the Broncos have often used, is to sign the restricted free agent to a cheap, one-year deal. Among this group, only Crum, Tillman, and Key are worth keeping around, either with that one-year deal or with a second-round tender, potentially.

Badie and Jackson could be worth retaining, depending on what they show this preseason and whether they make the roster or stick on the practice squad.

Exclusive Rights Free Agents

Kristian Williams | IDL, Jordan Miller | IDL, Reese Taylor | CB, Nick Gargiulo | RG, Levelle Bailey | LB, & Michael Bandy | WR

Exclusive rights free agents come on extremely cheap deals, and are always worth bringing back on the tender. These are guys who can still compete for depth at the position, with one or two in this group still having the potential to earn a starting job.

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