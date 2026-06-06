One Broncos Trade Possibility Is Becoming Hard to Ignore

The Denver Broncos' first week of OTAs is in the books. And one key roster hole persists.

The Broncos added two draft picks to their tight end room this offseason, but they could use more help. They have a lot of bodies, but they're missing one main ingredient.

The Broncos would be remiss to bet on Justin Joly or Dallen Bentley to be difference-makers as rookies, especially as a team with championship aspirations.

It would also be unwise to count on the drastic steps Caleb Lohner would have to tak e to be that kind of tight end for Denver. Yet, that is what the Broncos are poised to do.

The Broncos' four tight ends from 2025 are back: Evan Engram, Adam Trautman, Lucas Krull, and Nate Adkins. But there are serious warts with each one, and the Broncos have fielded one of the worst tight end rooms in the NFL for the past three years.

The problem is, even if the Broncos were of a mind to make an addition to the tight end room, there aren't many options left in free agency. Few would make sense for what this team needs most.

The Broncos need upgrades in the blocking department. Joly, Bentley, Lohner, Engram, and Krull are all receiving tight ends who don’t offer enough as blockers to make a difference in that aspect of the offense. For the blocking role, the Broncos have Trautman and Adkins, and that's it.

For the Broncos to add a blocking upgrade to the room, it would have to be via a trade. The issue is that there haven’t been any recent rumors about tight ends who may be available for a trade, though there are some old ones worth looking into.

That's what we're doing today. Here are five tight ends worth checking on.

Cole Kmet | Chicago Bears

Kmet is one of the biggest names that could be made available. Ben Johnson loves his two tight-end sets, but the Bears also drafted Sam Roush in the third round, which could make Kmet expendable.

Luke Musgrave | Green Bay Packers

Musgrave is another option who might be made available, with some very old rumors suggesting the Broncos had interest there ahead of the trade deadline last fall, before the Packers lost Tucker Kraft for the season.

Jeremy Ruckert | New York Jets

New York Jets tight end Jeremy Ruckert (89) rushes for yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jets just drafted Kenyon Sadiq after selecting Mason Taylor early last year, so Ruckert could be worth a call to check on his availability. Also, there is already a connection with Jets GM Darren Mougey, who was George Paton's right-hand man in Denver.

Michael Mayer | Las Vegas Raiders

Mayer is another option worth considering, though trading with a divisional opponent can be problematic. Also, bringing in Klint Kubiak as head coach could mean there's a bigger role in store for Mayer, who was rumored to be frustrated last season with his usage under Pete Carroll.

T.J. Hockenson | Minnesota Vikings

Hockenson would be worth a call, though his financial cost was the reason for his trade rumors back in February and March, which could make a move difficult for the Broncos. He was once one of the best young, up-and-coming tight ends in the NFL, but injuries have held him back, and his play hasn’t been what it once was.

The Takeaway

For the Broncos to upgrade their tight end room, they may be out of options. The trade market doesn’t seem to be alive right now for tight ends, so it could come down to roster cuts and hoping to pick someone up then.

The Broncos sat idle during free agency, allowing the tight end market to dry up while they focused on overpaying Adam Trautman to stick in Denver and on keeping Krull and Adkins in town.