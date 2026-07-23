Broncos' 'Overlooked' Rookie Could Force Coaches' Hand, Expert Says

The Denver Broncos' rookie class reported for training camp on Wednesday. The veterans will follow suit on July 28 , which is when training camp will begin in earnest.

The rookies are getting a head start, and they're going to need it. Denver's roster is stacked, with only one starting job truly up for grabs and depth across the board.

Meanwhile, despite not making a first- or second-round pick, the Broncos still drafted seven players. None of these draft picks have an obvious path to a starting job, and several of them face long odds of even making the roster.

One rookie draft pick who could make the roster, though, is fifth-round tight end Justin Joly. He may have been drafted on Day 3, but there's been no shortage of buzz surrounding him since the draft.

One vocal proponent of Joly has been NFL Draft On SI's Justin Melo, who has focused a lot of attention on the Broncos' rookie tight end this offseason. That shine continued this week with Melo listing Joly among 10 "overlooked" rookies who will "force coaches to take notice" in training camp.

"Justin Joly is an athletic pass catcher who was named Tight End of the Week at the Senior Bowl. Joly produced nearly 500 receiving yards and seven touchdowns this past campaign. With Evan Engram on an expiring contract, the Denver Broncos have reasons to start developing a young pass-catching threat behind him," Melo wrote .

Preemptive Pick

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton talks with tight end Justin Joly at rookie minicamp. | Ben Swanson/Denver Broncos

There's no doubt that Joly was a preemptive draft pick to hedge against Engram's future departure, but could the rookie carve out a role before 2027? That's the million-dollar question.

Honestly, it would depend on health. If Engram stays on the field, it's hard to see much room at the table for Joly.

The Broncos view Engram as their top pass-catching tight end, with Adam Trautman as the primary in-line blocker. If an injury were to befall Engram, Joly could see the field as a rookie, but it would probably still be in a limited role.

If Engram stays healthy, I would expect to see Joly utilized in the red zone because he's another athletic, big-bodied playmaker who can create mismatches. This excellent film room breakdown by our Lance Sanderson makes that plain as day. Sean Payton and new offensive coordinator Davis Webb can always find a use for such weapons.

First Hurdle is Making the 53-Man Roster

Let's not put the cart before the Bronco, so to speak. Joly's first task will be to make the 53-man roster, and it won't be easy.

I've already mentioned Engram and Trautman at the top of the tight end depth chart, but the Broncos also have two veterans — Nate Adkins and Lucas Krull — whom the coaches trust. Throw in 2026 and 2027 seventh-rounders — Caleb Lohner and Dallen Bentley, respectively — and the tight end competition could be fierce this summer.

The Broncos just re-signed Adkins and Krull, though not to contracts sizable enough to insulate them from being cut. Their new deals do reflect that the team values them, though.

At the same time, the Broncos have drafted three tight ends in the past two years — albeit all on Day 3 — which more than suggests the coaches are hunting for upgrades.

Joly will have to earn a bite at the apple this summer, but one thing that could help him is his draft pedigree. The Broncos may have drafted him in the fifth round, but they traded up for the privilege, relinquishing a sixth-rounder.

Again, not enough to fully insulate him from the cutting room floor, but it's something. If Joly shines this summer, and Lohner and Bentley do too to some degree, that pedigree could be a deciding factor.

Beyond fending off those two, Joly will also have to outshine at least one veteran if he's going to make the roster. Likely, that veteran is Krull, who's been the Broncos' backup F-tight end in recent years. Joly wants that roster spot, and the Broncos, frankly, hope that he earns it.

The Takeaway

Joly is a very intriguing player, but he fell to Day 3 for a reason. I watched him compete during Senior Bowl week, and he was clearly the best tight end prospect in Mobile; he looked like a big-bodied wide receiver with how smoothly he moved and how athletic he was.

If I were projecting the Broncos' 53-man roster today , I would pencil in a spot for Joly, and Krull would be the odd man out. The Broncos usually carry four tight ends, and they're likely to be Engram, Trautman, Adkins, and Joly.

Adkins is actually Denver's best blocking tight end, and he could offer some fullback utility, too, if the Broncos were of a mind to go heavy at a different position — like offensive line, defensive line, linebacker, or safety. It would push fullback Adam Prentice off the roster, but that's a topic for another time.

Joly could well have a bright future in Denver, but barring injury, 2027 is likely the soonest Broncos Country will see him in anything close to a featured role on offense.

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