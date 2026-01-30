The first Denver Broncos assistant coach to be poached by another team wasn't defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, nor was it pass game coordinator Davis Webb or defensive pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard . According to Ian Rapoport, the Buffalo Bills have hired Broncos senior offensive assistant Pete Carmichael to be offensive coordinator.

"The first big hire for Bills coach Joe Brady: Buffalo has agreed to terms with Pete Carmichael Jr. to be their offensive coordinator, per The Insiders," Rapoport posted on X . "The long-time Sean Payton lieutenant has been a Broncos senior offensive assistant. He was a long-time OC for the Saints."

Carmichael's title in Denver was created in 2024 to accommodate him on Sean Payton's staff after the New Orleans Saints underwent a coaching regime change in the wake of Dennis Allen's firing. Carmichael served for years as Payton's offensive coordinator in New Orleans.

When Payton took the Broncos job, it was after he'd spent a year away from coaching. Payton stepped down as Saints head coach following the 2021 season. Carmichael stayed on as offensive coordinator under Allen to maintain the system continuity.

Payton had to hire an offensive coordinator when he became Broncos head coach in 2023, and that was Joe Lombardi. Had Carmichael been available, it would have been him as Broncos OC in all likelihood.

As soon as Payton could bring Carmichael to Denver, he did. But the offensive coordinator position was filled. Thus, Carmichael served as another trusted voice in the room as a senior offensive assistant from 2024-25.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Broncos Coaching Shake-Up

Jul 24, 2025; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi (L) and offensive assistant Pete Carmichael (R) during Denver Broncos Training Camp. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

However, earlier this week, Payton fired Lombardi , creating an opening at offensive coordinator. We assumed that Webb would likely be filling that role, but it was always possible that Payton could have named Carmichael.

With Carmichael taking the job in Buffalo, though, we can now safely assume that the offensive coordinator vacancy will be filled by Webb, especially after he withdrew his name from consideration for the Las Vegas Raiders head-coaching vacancy. The Broncos did interview Ronald Curry for the OC vacancy, but it would be a shock if Webb doesn't become the new guy.

Curry could potentially be considered as an option to take the quarterbacks coach job that Webb has held for the past three years. Webb would still be intimately involved with the quarterback room, but as the likely offensive coordinator, he would ostensibly have the additional responsibilities that come with the title.

Another name to watch is John Morton, Payton's pass game coordinator in Denver from 2023-24. Morton left to take the Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator job last year, but was fired after just one season.

Payton hired Morton as a consultant for the playoffs. It wouldn't be surprising if Morton were to return as pass game coordinator if Webb ascends to OC.

Carmichael leaves for Upstate New York to make use of his extensive knowledge and experience in the very scheme that Brady deploys. Both coaches spring off the Payton tree, so it makes sense for Brady to want Carmichael as his offensive coordinator, especially as the new head coach of the Bills plans to continue being the play-caller for Josh Allen.

The irony is that Payton was reportedly eyeing Brady as his new OC and was maybe even willing to give him play-calling duties. The Bills removed that possibility as an option by hiring Brady as their new head coach.

What it Means for Bo Nix

This offensive coach shuffling will have fans wondering about the implications on Nix as he enters Year 3. Losing Lombardi and Carmichael is unfortunate, but the two key coaching threads that are most important to Nix's ongoing development remain intact: Payton and Webb.

More On SI Broncos Offseason Coverage