Quinn Meinerz Explains J.K. Dobbins' Hidden Value to the Broncos

Some fans may have been surprised when the Denver Broncos re-signed running back J.K. Dobbins and gave him a 4x raise back in March , but his teammates on the offensive line were thrilled.

All-Pro right guard Quinn Meinerz shared his excitement for Dobbins to be back in the building and gave fans a new glimpse into why the veteran running back is so respected at Broncos HQ. Much of the value that Dobbins brings to the table goes unseen by the television cameras.

“I’m super excited to have J.K. back. I think we really got a flow of the game," Meinerz said on Tuesday after reporting for training camp . "It was super fun to have those conversations at lunch of like, ‘Hey, how do you see this play this week against this front? Or if they bring this blitz, how do you want us to do that?’"

The Players' View

Meinerz explained the difference between a coach trying to teach technique or assignment on a given play and the players interpreting it among themselves. The harmony of those two things is where beautiful execution comes into play.

"When you’re getting coached [on] how to do a play, that’s one perspective, but us actually playing the game and understanding how we can be better as an offensive line for the running backs, and how the running backs can be better for the offensive line and working together in that sense," Meinerz said.

The attitude and swagger with which Dobbins plays the game is contagious. Sean Payton said earlier this offseason that Dobbins's influence was a big reason for the Broncos' success last year, even though he missed Weeks 11 through 18.

"It’s been really fun to work with J.K," Meinerz said. "He’s got an unbelievable spirit that gives us some juice on the offense. I’m excited to have more fun in the run game with J.K.”

Juice Machine

Sep 7, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) after the game at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Dobbins is a "juice" generator. People marveled at how the Broncos went from going 1-6 in one-score games in 2024 to 11-2 the following year.

We can't give Dobbins all the credit, obviously, because Bo Nix's maturation and clutch-time play were crucial components to that one-score success, but the confidence that the veteran running back brought to the offense had much to do with the unit believing it could prevail in such tightly contested games, especially when battling from behind.

“This guy, from the minute that he walked into our building, changed it," Broncos GM George Paton said of Dobbins back in March.

Suffice it to say, there was a reason re-signing Dobbins this past offseason was a "priority above all others," according to Coach Payton.

As Meinerz concluded in his remarks, he and his trenchmates on the Broncos' O-line are looking forward to having "more fun" with Dobbins back in the fold. The seventh-year back is no doubt a fun person to be around, but the detail and nuance he brings to the table — that unique perspective combined with his other talents — makes the linemen's job that much more enjoyable.

The Key

Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) runs against Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The key to Dobbins's return being a success will, of course, be avoiding the injury bug. That has been one of the unfortunate hallmarks of his NFL career, and his first year in Denver was no exception, but he has vowed that it will be different in 2026 — to whatever extent he can control it.

Dobbins has also predicted that he'll lead the NFL in rushing this year. It could happen if he stays healthy. After all, he's been one of the league's most efficient running backs when he's on the field, and the Broncos are once again returning all five O-line starters for the third straight year.

The Broncos have put a premium on continuity for a reason, and it should benefit the team's rushing efforts this season. Running behind a pair of All-Pros like Meinerz and left tackle Garett Bolles, Dobbins is poised to deliver a career year.

He's just got to stay healthy.

Insurance

Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman (20) during mini camp at Broncos Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Broncos' front office believes in Dobbins — hence the 4x raise — but they also hedged against the injury bug by purchasing a little insurance in the form of fourth-round running back Jonah Coleman. Coleman was one of the few complete backs in the 2026 draft class , and the only reason he wasn't drafted higher was his lack of breakaway speed.

Dobbins has never had breakaway speed, per se, but his vision and burst, and that swagger, have given him tremendous NFL staying power despite the injuries. Coleman's upside could be even higher because of his third-down capabilities, but the plan is for Dobbins to be the RB1 this year.

RJ Harvey will be the No. 2, with Coleman as the No. 3. Should an injury befall Dobbins (knock on wood), Coleman would likely leapfrog Harvey to be vaulted into the No. 1 spot because of his first and second-down rushing ability between the tackles.

Broncos fans can't wait to see Coleman in action, but let's hope it doesn't come to that. The Broncos are by a far a better team when Dobbins is on the field.

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