Quinn Meinerz Teases Davis Webb's New Wrinkles for Broncos' Offense

The Denver Broncos found a way to retain Davis Webb earlier this year, fending off would-be suitors for his services by promoting the young coach to offensive coordinator. Head coach Sean Payton then made the eyebrow-raising decision to hand over the Broncos' primary play-calling duties to Webb .

Webb, 31, has been with the Broncos since 2023, serving as the quarterbacks coach all three years. His responsibilities increased last season, with Payton making Webb the pass game coordinator in addition to his duties in the quarterback room.

Thriving in those two positions helped springboard Webb into the offensive coordinator role, which had been vacated by the firing of Joe Lombardi following the Broncos' loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC championship game. Despite being a first-time NFL play-caller, Payton and the Broncos believe Webb is ready for the limelight, so to speak.

Upon taking over the OC duties, one of Webb's initial points of emphasis was to streamline the Broncos' play-calling process , shortening the number of words in each play call to avoid the delay-of-game penalties that marred the offense last season, and to give quarterback Bo Nix more time to survey the defense pre-snap and make his reads.

What other changes has Webb implemented so far? All-Pro right guard Quinn Meinerz hinted at some intriguing new aspects to the Broncos' offense when he took the podium on Tuesday after reporting for Broncos training camp .

“It’s not like a complete overhaul of the offense, but there are a lot of new fun elements, new wrinkles, new stuff to it," Meinerz said.

Fun New Elements

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) during Denver Broncos Training Camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Wednesday's first training camp practice , which was more of an "acclimation" session than a full-go practice, there were glimpses of some novel creativity in the offense . I can only imagine that we'll see even more of Webb's creative side as training camp progresses and amps up in intensity.

Meinerz's comments are tantalizing, though. Words like "new," "fun," and "wrinkles" create an air of intrigue that I'm sure we'll see take shape, but it's pretty exciting.

With these "fun new elements" to learn, Meinerz has appreciated the learning process this summer, after playing in the same Payton scheme for three years.

"When you get used to a system for so long, there’s some of that beginner learning that you kind of like miss out on, so it’s kind of nice to have a little refresh of things for us to have to learn on this offense for us to re-lock into," Meinerz said. "It’s not necessarily monotonous, the same, the same, the same, the same, so it's nice to have."

Creative Collaboration

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, Bo Nix, and Davis Webb discuss a play during a game between the Los Angeles Chargers. | Kevin Langley / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

There has also been a collaborative effort in Webb's creative tweaking of the Broncos' offense, with run game coordinator Zach Strief and offensive line coach Chris Morgan also chipping in some novel wrinkles.

"There are still some similar elements to this offense, but then there’s a nice little sprinkle of additions of what Davis has come up with, what Coach Strief has come up with, what Chris Morgan has come up with, so it’s going to be good," Meinerz said.

When it comes to defining whose offense this will be, Payton said, "it's the Broncos'" back in June. From what I've gleaned, the foundation of the system will be Payton's offensive playbook, with many new elements built on top of it by Webb. Make no mistake, though: Payton is very much an active participant in this creative collaboration taking place on offense.

In many ways, the Broncos' 2026 offense will look similar to what fans have come to expect, but that's also how opponents will see it. That's how Webb can lull opponents to sleep: by running new and novel plays out of the same personnel groupings that have been on tape for the past few years.

Tempo

Denver Broncos quarterbacks coach Davis Webb calls plays vs. the Arizona Cardinals in preseason action. | Dustin Bradford / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

This kind of goes hand in hand with Webb shortening the long-winded play calls, but he's also placed an emphasis on tempo. The idea is for the Broncos to be faster and more efficient. Hopefully, that also leads to a more explosive brand of offense.

As a pro, Nix has been at his best in up-tempo situations, often when the Broncos are in tight end-of-game scenarios where Payton couldn't afford to huddle up. I'm not saying that Webb is going to abandon the huddle like Peyton Manning circa 2012-2014, but I wouldn't be surprised if the Broncos do run a more no-huddle, up-tempo offense.

It would be another way to get the most out of Nix and keep opponents on their heels. The possibilities are endless, especially when you factor in the arrival of the speedster Jaylen Waddle to the receiving corps.

The Takeaway

I'm sure we'll glean more about Webb's creative impetus as training camp marches on, but we might not see the full extent of it until the regular season rolls around in September. Regardless, we know that when it comes to giving up the play-calling duties to Webb, Payton is all-in.

These new tweaks should make Nix a happy camper. Webb has already forecasted a potential Year-3 leap from Nix, so get ready for the Broncos' offense to live a little closer to the cutting edge in 2026.

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